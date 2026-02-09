Propeller acquires Spacesium to automate daily mining and aggregates workflows and advance AI-driven safety

This is a showcase of the feature, Haul Road Analysis, being used within the Propeller Platform.

Propeller Aero announced the acquisition of Spacesium, a specialist in advanced geospatial algorithms.

We’ve been testing these algorithms with real customers, and it’s been fantastic to see how much value they add in the field.” — Rory San Miguel, CEO

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propeller , the 3D mapping and data analytics platform used by world-leading mining operations to process, share, and collaborate on site data, today announced the acquisition of Spacesium, a specialist in advanced geospatial algorithms.The acquisition represents a strategic investment in the engine behind the Propeller platform, strengthening its evolution from a data processing tool into an AI-powered, holistic solution. By integrating Spacesium’s spatial data science (the "brains" that turn raw 3D data into actionable insights) Propeller is accelerating its ability to solve the industry’s most complex challenges.Automating the future of mine safetyThe immediate focus of the acquisition is the automation of mining workflows to improve site safety and compliance. By embedding advanced algorithms directly into the platform, Propeller aims to solve the real-world bottlenecks faced by engineers and surveyors.“We’ve been testing these algorithms with real customers, and it’s been fantastic to see how much value they add in the field,” said Rory San Miguel, CEO at Propeller. “The positive feedback made it obvious that formally joining forces with Spacesium was the natural next step.”“Working alongside Propeller and their customers helped us see exactly how our geospatial AI could make a difference on site,” said Hong Tran, Founder of Spacesium. “Joining forces allows us to scale these solutions and tackle real safety and compliance challenges across mining, aggregates, and other heavy civil sites.”The impact of AI: Haul road complianceSafe haul roads play a key role in day-to-day mine operations, but maintaining them against strict design parameters is a constant challenge. Haul Road Analysis, an AI-driven release from Propeller that is now available in the platform, addresses this by moving beyond simple measurement to active validation.The tool automatically detects road centerlines and then calculates berm height, road width, road grade and more , validating site conditions against safety and operational standards. This allows mine operators to identify non-compliant sections and help catch hazards before accidents occur. Because the platform is built for collaboration, these safety insights are instantly accessible to all stakeholders, ensuring a single source of truth for the entire site.Expansion and industry engagementPropeller is continuing to expand these capabilities, developing automated tools alongside operators to support safer and more efficient mines. While development begins in mining, these same workflows apply across the thousands of Propeller customers in aggregates, quarries, construction and waste management.Mining teams can see these AI-driven capabilities in action over the coming months at:Mining Indaba (Cape Town)MineXchange (Salt Lake City)CIM Connect (Vancouver)About PropellerPropeller empowers the heavy civil and resource industries to track, map, and measure earthwork projects with high-precision data. Its hardware and software solutions give teams the power to collaborate and make confident decisions to keep projects on track and sites safe. One map to command it all.Take action Explore Propeller’s mining solutions : See how AI is automating insights for mine sites. https://www.propelleraero.com/mining-workflows/ Request a demo : Contact the Propeller team to see the Haul Road Analysis tool in action. https://www.propelleraero.com/request-a-demo/

