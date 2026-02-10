LUGLOC Redefines Pet Safety with the Launch of GEGO PET: The Most Revolutionary GPS Tracker for Dogs and Cats

GEGO PET advanced gps tracker for dogs and cats

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUGLOC, a pioneer in global location tracking, today announced the official launch of GEGO PET, an advanced GPS tracking solution designed to keep dogs & cats safe, connected, and protected worldwide. Unlike standard Bluetooth-only tags that rely on nearby smartphones, GEGO PET integrates GPS, GSM (4G-2G), and Wi-Fi technologies to provide real-time location updates with unlimited range.As pet ownership grows globally, the need for reliable, pet-specific safety technology has never been higher. GEGO PET addresses the critical limitations of current market leaders by operating independently of local device networks. Whether a pet is at home, on a grand outdoor adventure, or traveling internationally, owners can now maintain a constant connection to their "sidekick" through an intuitive mobile application.¨Since 2012, our mission has been to provide peace of mind through innovation, starting with the world's first luggage tracker," said Daniela Pomares, President & Founder of Lugloc. "With GEGO PET, we are bringing that decade of expertise to the most important members of our families. We’ve built a tool that doesn’t just find 'things'—it protects lives by offering real-time intelligence that Bluetooth tags simply cannot match.¨Key Features of GEGO PET include - Unlimited Global Range: Uses cellular networks (4G/LTE) to track your pet worldwide, no Bluetooth limits or nearby phones required.- Health & Activity Insights: Beyond location, monitor your pet’s movement, sleep, and wellness trends to stay ahead of their health needs.- Intelligent Safe Zones: Set custom boundaries and receive instant mobile alerts the moment your pet wanders off.- Lost Pet Mode, & Light & Sound Guidance: Activate high-visibility light guidance to find your pet quickly, even in total darkness.- Pet-Safe Durability: Featuring an IP67 water-resistant housing, the device is built for active pets and attaches securely to standard collars.- Ultra-Compact & Lightweight: At only 29 mm (1.14 in) wide, it is one of the smallest trackers on the market, recommended for cats and dogs over 4 kg (8.8 lbs).- Compatibility on Android & iOS: Manage your pet’s safety seamlessly through our intuitive app on any major smartphone.GEGO PET is available for purchase at www.gego.pet , with flexible monthly and annual membership plans that grant access to all premium tracking and health features. Free Collar included!About UsSince the creation of Lugloc in 2012, we've been a leader in global GPS innovation. Based on a decade of perfecting tracking technology for travelers, the company has expanded its mission to include pet safety, delivering the next generation of intelligent, real-time tracking solutions for families worldwide.

