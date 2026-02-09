Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency of Record for East Harlem Council for Human Services, Inc.

New Partnership Supports Mission to Advance Health Equity and Culturally Competent Care in East Harlem

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning communications firm Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) today announced it has been named agency of record for the East Harlem Council for Human Services, Inc. (EHCHS). Founded in 1965, the long-standing nonprofit organization is dedicated to expanding access to comprehensive, culturally relevant health and human services in East Harlem and the surrounding communities.Founded and led by neighborhood residents to this day, EHCHS emerged in response to a critical need for high-quality, community-centered care in an area historically impacted by elevated rates of chronic disease, health disparities, poverty, and limited access to high quality health services. Through its work, the Council seeks to advance health equity and overall well-being for neighborhood residents.As agency of record, RPR will lead a focused strategic communications campaign to elevate EHCHS’s mission, leadership, and programs by refining brand messaging and positioning, driving proactive media relations, positioning Dr. Adam Aponte, Chief Executive Officer of the Council, as a trusted public health voice and supporting visibility for the organization’s cultural events calendar, including the annual Council Gala this year being held on May 20th, 2026.Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations, said, “For more than half a century, the East Harlem Council for Human Services, Inc. has been a pillar of community-centered healthcare and social support. We are honored to work with EHCHS by developing a strategic media platform that amplifies their mission, showcases their comprehensive services, and highlights Dr. Aponte’s leadership in advancing health equity and whole-person care in East Harlem.”RPR has previously connected with EHCHS through its client, The Cristian Rivera Foundation, whose founder, John “Gungie” Rivera, was honored by EHCHS at its 60th Anniversary Inaugural Gala in recognition of the foundation’s longstanding service and impact. John will play an active role in producing EHCHS’s next gala and will continue to champion the council’s mission and advocacy efforts. RPR will now help EHCHS reach broader audiences, strengthen donor and stakeholder engagement, and secure coverage across local, regional, and national media.Dr. Aponte said, “Working with Rubenstein Public Relations as a strategic partner will help us share our story more broadly and spotlight the essential services our teams provide every day. Our work is rooted in accessible, culturally relevant care and in addressing the social drivers of health that affect our neighbors. With RPR’s support, we look forward to elevating the voices and experiences of East Harlem and our surrounding communities as well as advancing our vision of whole-person care.”About East Harlem Council for Human ServicesThe East Harlem Council for Human Services, Inc. (EHCHS) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1965 by East Harlem residents committed to improving access to comprehensive, culturally relevant health and human services in their community. Through its flagship Boriken Neighborhood Health Center—a HRSA-federally qualified health center (FQHC) and NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home—and additional school based health centers at PS 7, PS 112, and PS 155, EHCHS provides medical, dental, behavioral health, and social services to some of the neighborhood’s most vulnerable populations. The council also prides itself on establishing one of NYC’s first fully bilingual head starts founded in 1969 as well as its Senior Nutrition Program for Older Adults at Casabe Houses. Guided by a mission to advance health equity and well-being, EHCHS integrates coordinated, team-based care with strong community partnerships.About Rubenstein Public RelationsRubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

