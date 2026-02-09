NGMEDICAL ANNOUNCES FIRST IMPLANTATION OF MOVE-P FOR LUMBAR MOTION PRESERVATION

MOVE-P MOVE®-C NGMedical

NGMedical GmbH is excited to announce the first in human implantation of its next generation lumbar motion preserving system MOVE®-P

NONNWEILER, GERMANY, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January, the first MOVE®-P implantation was performed in Hamburg by Dr. Ardeshir Ardeshiri. MOVE®-P is a pedicle screw based physiological motion preserving device to top-off a fusion. MOVE®-P is the result of an intensive multi-disciplinary product development with unprecedented biomechanical testing. The implantation was performed in the context of a multi-center feasibility trial in Germany.

"I am excited to be part of this feasibility trial and implanting the first MOVE®-P ever. MOVE-P works like an internal brace, supporting physiological motion in the adjacent level to a fusion. The implantation was smooth by the sophisticated instrumentation, and I am happy with the radiological result.” said Dr. Ardeshiri, Hamburg.

"This first implantation states a significant milestone in our goal to set new standards in motion preserving technology. I could not be prouder of our team for this advance-ment.” said Peter Weiland, CEO at NGMedical. "Thank you Dr. Ardeshiri for your trust and expertise and everyone, who was involved in this breakthrough develop-ment.”

Spinal motion preservation is a significant focus for NGMedical. The only articulating viscoelastic cervical artificial disc MOVE®-C already sets new standards worldwide. NGMedical is driven by the goal to improve patients’ life with the most advanced solutions.

For more information about the MOVE®-P motion preservation system, the MOVE®-C prosthesis and the entire product portfolio, please visit our webpage https://ngmedical.de/en/.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spi-nal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery. Scien-tific research, intensive mechanical tests and clinical control are the basis a of great out-come.

NGMedical pushes the limits of motion preserving spine treatment. Our focus lays on motion preserving technologies like the unique MOVE®-C and the advanced lumbar concept of MOVE®-P and is completed by state-of-the-art fusion products. Market changing developments made in Germany.

