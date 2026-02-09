Scoop Soldiers Expands into Chicago, Bringing Professional Dog Waste Removal to Urban Communities

Scoop Soldiers expands operations to the Chicago metropolitan area, offering recurring dog waste removal to enhance outdoor space hygiene and safety.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago’s dense neighborhoods and growing number of dog-friendly apartment complexes place increased demand for well-maintained outdoor areas. From courtyards and common areas to dog parks, preserving a sanitary environment has become a growing challenge for both residents and property managers. Scoop Soldiers has officially launched professional dog waste removal in the Chicago metropolitan area, offering a reliable solution that’s designed for busy urban life. Scoop Soldiers was founded in Frisco, Texas, with the goal of eliminating a common frustration for dog owners. The brand began franchising in 2019 and has since experienced continued growth. In the past six months alone, Scoop Soldiers has accelerated its expansion, launching in eight new markets in February 2026.In a highly populated city like Chicago, where residents live in close proximity and frequently share outdoor amenities, pet waste can accumulate quickly. Without a consistent solution in place, uncollected waste often leads to resident complaints, hygiene concerns, unpleasant odors, and increased strain on maintenance teams. Scoop Soldiers’ services are well suited for a wide range of property types, from apartment communities and multi-unit housing, to individual family homes. Pet accumulation in high-traffic areas creates more than an inconvenience, it poses health risks, lingering odors, and unsightly conditions that directly impact how residents and visitors experience a property.Scoop Soldiers removes dog waste on a scheduled, recurring basis, reducing friction for property teams and giving residents cleaner, more enjoyable spaces. The professional pet waste removal services are offered on a weekly or biweekly basis, and are designed to be integrated seamlessly into busy everyday life. Customers may also choose optional add-on services such as yard sanitization and deodorizing treatments. These options are especially valuable in shared and high-use areas in reducing lingering bacteria, controlling odors, and maintaining hygienic outdoor environments year-round.Professional standards guide every Scoop Soldiers visit. All collected pet waste is removed from the property and disposed of responsibly. Gates are secured after each service, and customers receive confirmation once cleanup is complete. Clear communication, around-the-clock support, and flexible scheduling ensure a dependable experience for every property served.“Clean outdoor spaces play a big role in how residents experience their community”, says Michayla Sims, Chief Operating Officer of Scoop Soldiers. “Our expansion into Chicago allows us to support properties with a service that improves cleanliness, consistency, and overall liability.”By expanding into the Chicago market, Scoop Soldiers offers a practical solution for managing pet waste in busy, shared environments. Scoop Soldiers aims to reduce a recurring maintenance challenge with a professional pet waste removal service that helps properties maintain higher standards while improving day-to-day experiences for people and pets alike.Scoop Soldiers is now accepting customers throughout the Chicago area. First-time customers can sign up today and receive a complimentary initial service.Learn more at scoopsoldiers.com/locations/chicago

