Global digital marketing veteran Kevin Buerger, appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Crossfill.com to lead Generative AI Visibility expansion.

Former Jellyfish and Incubeta executive joins Crossfill to scale Generative Engine Optimization as brands adapt to AI-driven discovery

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is the new SEO. I joined Crossfill to bring clarity to AI-driven discovery, a space where most brands are currently invisible.” — Kevin Buerger

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossfill.com , the AI Visibility Platform, today announced the appointment of Kevin Buerger as Chief Commercial Officer. A seasoned executive with nearly three decades of experience scaling global marketing organizations, Buerger will oversee the company’s global commercial strategy and revenue operations as brands increasingly pivot toward AI-driven discovery.Buerger’s career is defined by his ability to lead agencies and brands through seismic shifts in the digital landscape. He most recently served as CEO of Incubeta US and previously spent over a decade as Managing Director | Global Chief Growth Officer at Jellyfish. At Jellyfish, Buerger founded the U.S. division and played a central role in the firm’s global expansion, helping grow the company to more than 2,500 employees across 40 offices and establishing it as one of the world’s premier Google partners. His experience is further grounded by early career roles in strategy and marketing at Disney, The Washington Post, and Reed Elsevier.“Kevin’s track record of building global digital businesses is exceptional,” said Satish Krishnamurthy, Founder and CEO of Crossfill.com. “As we help define the category of Generative Engine Optimization, having a leader who has navigated decades of platform and behavior change is a major advantage. Kevin understands the needs of both large enterprises and high-growth challengers, making him an ideal leader to drive our global commercial efforts.”Crossfill.com provides a comprehensive platform for brands to monitor, benchmark, and improve how they are represented by Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google Gemini. As traditional search evolves into AI-generated answers, Crossfill helps brands understand where they are included, excluded, or misrepresented across generative experiences that increasingly shape consumer decisions.“I’ve spent my career helping brands adapt to major digital shifts, but the transition to AI-driven discovery represents a fundamental change in how visibility is earned,” said Kevin Buerger. “I was drawn to Crossfill because it not only brings clarity and measurement to a space most teams still struggle to see, but also helps teams take action to improve visibility across generative AI experiences. Generative Engine Optimization is quickly becoming a core marketing discipline, and I’m excited to help scale Crossfill globally as brands navigate this new reality.”Buerger is based in Maryland and will lead Crossfill’s commercial growth strategy across global markets.About Crossfill.comCrossfill.com is an AI Visibility Platform that helps brands understand and improve how they appear across generative AI search experiences. By revealing how AI systems describe, rank, and recommend brands, Crossfill enables marketing teams to optimize their presence across the AI customer journey through Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) with data-driven insight and measurable impact.

