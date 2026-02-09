MedBetterHealth Expands into New York with CMS Dementia GUIDE Model Through Partnership with Continental Home Care

MedBetterHealth brings Medicare’s GUIDE Model to New York, expanding dementia care and caregiver respite through a strategic home care partnership.

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedBetterHealth, a leading provider of comprehensive dementia care under the Medicare CMS GUIDE Model (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience), today announced a major expansion of its services into the state of New York through a strategic partnership with Continental Home Care, a New York State licensed and Medicaid-approved home care agency.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for MedBetterHealth as it brings its GUIDE Model–aligned dementia care program across state lines, expanding access for New York families to coordinated, person-centered services designed to help individuals living with dementia remain safely in their homes. Through this partnership, eligible Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers will gain access to enhanced home-based services, including additional home health support hours made available through Medicare-covered respite benefits under the GUIDE Model.

As part of this New York expansion, MedBetterHealth and Continental Home Care will deliver the full scope of services offered through the CMS GUIDE Model, a voluntary Medicare program created to support people living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias and the family caregivers who support them.

Consistent with Medicare’s official beneficiary outreach language, GUIDE services include:

1. A dedicated care navigator who helps coordinate care and serves as a consistent point of contact for patients and caregivers

2. Comprehensive, personalized assessments and individualized care plans based on what matters most to the person living with dementia

3. Ongoing care coordination, including assistance with medical appointments and care transitions

4. 24/7 access to the care team, allowing beneficiaries and caregivers to call at any time with questions about care needs

5. Connections to community-based resources, such as home-delivered meals, transportation services, and other local supports

6. Personalized caregiver education and training focused on caring for someone with dementia

7. Medicare-covered respite services, within an annual allowance, enabling caregivers to take needed breaks and allowing for additional in-home support hours while maintaining continuity of care

Participation in the GUIDE Model does not change a beneficiary’s existing Medicare benefits. Eligible individuals may continue seeing any doctor, health care provider, or hospital that accepts Medicare. GUIDE services are provided at no cost to qualifying beneficiaries with Medicare Parts A and B as their primary insurance who are not enrolled in Medicare Advantage, Hospice, or PACE programs.

Leadership Perspectives on the Expansion

“This is wonderful news. This is truly a great milestone, and I am very pleased to hear that our partnership with MedBetterHealth under the CMS GUIDE Model has been officially approved by Medicare,” said Aron Pinkhasov, Chief Financial Officer of Continental Home Care. “Through this collaboration, we are expanding access to structured dementia care while providing caregivers with meaningful relief through additional home health support enabled by Medicare-covered respite services.”

“Expanding into New York through this partnership represents a powerful step forward for dementia care,” said Dr. Erik Ilyayev, Founder and CEO of MedBetterHealth. “The GUIDE Model allows us to support both the individual living with dementia and the caregiver in a way that has never been done at scale—by combining longitudinal care coordination, 24/7 access to a dedicated care team, and increased in-home support through respite services. This expansion brings that promise to New York families.”

The MedBetterHealth–Continental Home Care collaboration will initially focus on serving Medicare beneficiaries living with dementia throughout New York City, with plans to expand access as the program scales. Together, the organizations aim to establish a new standard for home-based dementia care that prioritizes clinical quality, caregiver sustainability, and the ability for individuals to age safely at home.

About MedBetterHealth

MedBetterHealth is a Medicare-approved participant in the CMS GUIDE Model, delivering comprehensive dementia care services focused on improved outcomes for patients and meaningful support for caregivers. The organization provides structured assessments, ongoing clinical engagement, care coordination, and respite-enabled home-based services designed to enhance quality of life.

About Continental Home Care

Continental Home Care is a New York State licensed and Medicaid-approved home care services agency serving communities throughout New York City. The organization provides personalized in-home care services that promote independence, dignity, and continuity of care for seniors and individuals with chronic conditions.

Media Contact:

Dr. Erik Ilyayev

Founder & CEO, MedBetterHealth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.