Play to Win Announces the Appointment of James Preston as its Director of Tennis

Coach James Preston joins PTW as Director of Tennis Play To Win - Remember, someone is always watching

Coach Preston's reputation and approach with prep school tennis players in the USA and abroad makes him the perfect person to Lead the charge for Play to Win

My entire career has focused on navigating a pathway that combines tennis with access to a world-class education. Play to Win's mission allows me the ability to take what I love to the highest levels” — James Preston

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Play to Win has seen its focus and growth in the tennis arena for high school age (both boys and girls) players take off in the last few years. "Our success within the tennis community has been with both American students as well as many across the pond in the UK" said Gary Cohn, the Founder of Play to Win. He continues, "we strongly believe the interest in Tennis extends well beyond the US and UK and would include South Africa, Australia, and other tennis hotspots."In keeping with PTW's unique focus of leveraging sport for the best academic fit and college experience, James Preston appears to be the perfect fit. For nearly twenty years, Coach Preston has shown a very successful track record of guiding players into college tennis and beyond into the professional game. A Cornwall, England native, his involvement with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and experience having played college tennis in the States offers both Play to Win and its clients a pathway to the highest levels of college tennis. "James' reputation with college coaches throughout the US and his interpersonal skills with his clients, really gets me excited in terms of how far we can go with tennis. The approach we have always taken here at PTW will not change for tennis as it falls right in line with James' personal philosophy. We certainly welcome you to Contact Us for any additional information" adds Jonathan Holt, Play to Win's Chief Operating Officer.Coach Preston will be given enormous latititude in terms of the geographical reach of clients and process for success. As James so clearly puts it, "The greatest value lies in working closely with players and their families, preparing young people to reach great academic standards whilst competing at the highest level. The thrill lies in developing their skills, discipline, and confidence to succeed in life well after their tennis days are over.""With James Preston as Director of Tennis and Recruiting Consultant, Play to Win expects to drive the tennis side of the equation with informed, honest guidance at every stage of the process. We will continue to set families up for long-term success, both academically and professionally - as we have for fifteen years" concludes Cohn.

