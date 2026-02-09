Satterfield Group Moves to Lake Walk, Bryan-College Station's Innovation Hub

Satterfield Group moves to Lake Walk Lake Atlas, Lake Walk, Texas Satterfield Group's New Location at La

Creative Marketing Firm Satterfield Group Relocates Studio from Downtown Bryan to Lake Walk

Satterfield Group’s work depends on speed, reliability, and the ability to host partners in a professional but welcoming environment. Lake Walk provides the infrastructure we need and room to grow” — Michael Satterfield, Founder and Chief Creative Officer

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satterfield Group has officially relocated its studio from Downtown Bryan to Lake Walk, marking a new chapter for the creative marketing firm and positioning it at the center of one of the region’s most significant mixed-use developments. With the move, Satterfield Group becomes the only full-service creative marketing firm operating within Lake Walk.

The new studio places the agency alongside hospitality, research, and enterprise organizations, helping shape Bryan-College Station into a fast-growing innovation corridor. Located steps from the lakefront trail system and modern office and hospitality amenities, the space is designed to support the firm’s expanding editorial, video production, and experiential marketing work.

A Strategic Move to a Purpose-Built District: Lake Walk was developed as a campus-style environment where business, research, and lifestyle intersect. New multi-story developments such as The Lumin will offer Class A office environments with integrated meeting spaces, ground-floor retail, wellness amenities, and enterprise-grade infrastructure. For a creative firm that regularly produces and distributes large-format media, access to high-capacity fiber, reliable power, and flexible space was a key factor in the decision to relocate.

Designed for Clients, Collaboration, and Culture: Lake Walk’s proximity to hospitality anchors such as The Stella Hotel allows Satterfield Group to host visiting clients, collaborators, and media partners within walking distance of its studio. Lake Walk's dining, event, and outdoor amenities support intimate brand dinners, press previews, and small-scale activations without requiring travel across town.

The location also aligns with Bryan’s broader economic development strategy focused on attracting technology, defense, and life sciences organizations. As those employers establish a presence in the region, Satterfield Group is positioned to collaborate with new talent pools and help emerging and established companies tell their stories locally, nationally, and internationally.

Operational and Creative Advantages: The move places Satterfield Group within minutes of most regional clients and less than five minutes from Easterwood Airport, improving accessibility for national and international travel. The expanded studio footprint allows for larger shoots, faster turnaround on media delivery, and improved hosting capabilities for client presentations and events.

Creatively, the Lake Walk setting provides a new visual and cultural backdrop for the cinematic editorial and experiential marketing work the firm is known for. Strategically, proximity to research centers and a growing business ecosystem opens new opportunities for long-term partnerships, sponsorships, and integrated brand programs.

Looking Ahead to 2026: From its new Lake Walk studio, Satterfield Group will continue publishing The Gentleman Racer, Curated Texan, and its other editorial platforms. The firm plans to expand video production, host curated partner dinners and client events, and launch new content initiatives that provide greater transparency into its creative process and approach.

The additional space and infrastructure will allow Satterfield Group to take on larger, more integrated campaigns spanning video, editorial, and live experiences while maintaining the hands-on approach that defines the agency’s work. While Downtown Bryan played a formative role in Satterfield Group’s early years in the Bryan-College Station community, Lake Walk offers the infrastructure and flexibility needed for the next phase of growth.

