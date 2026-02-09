Author Tiffany Blanding Announces International Release of Suspense Thriller Carriages of Blood and Deceit

Independent author Tiffany Blanding launches a new suspense novel inspired by family and creative independence for global distribution.

I independently crafted and brought 'Carriages of Blood and Deceit' to fruition, allowing readers to experience a story shaped by complete creative control” — Tiffany Blanding

NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tiffany Blanding has officially announced the global distribution of her suspense thriller, "Carriages of Blood and Deceit". The novel, which explores themes of secrets and betrayal, is now available to readers across the United States and international markets through major digital platforms.

A Story Rooted in Personal Inspiration

The narrative for "Carriages of Blood and Deceit" originated from a deeply personal source. Blanding notes that the core concept was sparked by a vivid dream involving her daughter. In a tribute to this inspiration, the book’s protagonist, Sapphire, shares the same name as her daughter. This emotional foundation serves as the backdrop for a story that focuses on the complexities of survival and the consequences of hidden truths.

The Path of Independent Authorship

In an industry often dominated by traditional publishing houses, Tiffany Blanding elected to bring her work to market independently. This decision was driven by a desire for complete creative control over the storytelling and brand development. By managing the writing, publication, and marketing phases autonomously, Blanding has ensured that the final work remains an authentic representation of her original vision.

"What sets me apart is that I developed my author career independently, writing, publishing, and marketing my thriller to connect directly with readers," states Blanding. This hands-on methodology has allowed her to bypass traditional avenues that may have otherwise limited the scope of the project.

Themes and Global Reach

"Carriages of Blood and Deceit" is designed to provide readers with an immersive experience in the thriller genre. The plot follows Sapphire through a world defined by suspense and genuine emotion, challenging the character to navigate a landscape of deceit.

The book is currently available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Blanding’s objective is to build a brand that delivers thought-provoking fiction to audiences worldwide, establishing a long-term presence in the literary community.

About Tiffany Blanding

Tiffany Blanding is an independent author and entrepreneur who turned a personal journey of determination into a published reality. By focusing on raw storytelling and authentic character development, she aims to connect with a global audience of fiction readers. For more information on the author and her work, please visit her official website.

• Personal website: https://tiffanyblanding.com

• Retail purchase links: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and books.by/tiffany-blanding

