NOTICE TO INVESTORS WHO LOST MONEY IN COVERED CALL AND OPTIONS OVERLAY STRATEGIES

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to investors who suffered losses after being recommended covered call or options overlay strategies on concentrated stock positions. The law firm urges investors who experienced significant losses, unexpected risks, or adverse tax consequences to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation.KlaymanToskes is currently representing investors (FINRA Arbitration Case No. 26-00255) who were advised to implement covered call strategies to generate additional income on their significant stock holdings, despite having little or no prior options trading experience. Investors allege they were not fully informed of the risks, costs, limitations, and potential tax consequences associated with these strategies, and that the options trading exposed their accounts to losses and fees that outweighed any purported income benefits.According to KlaymanToskes’ investigation, covered call and options overlay strategies were often presented as conservative, income-producing enhancements designed to generate yield while preserving the underlying stock position. Instead, investors allege that net income was minimal after advisory fees, trading costs, and management expenses, while the strategies exposed accounts to substantial downside risk, forced option buybacks, missed upside appreciation, and unexpected losses.Investors holding concentrated positions in blue-chip or legacy stocks, including company executives, employees, retirees, or long-term shareholders with low cost-basis holdings, may have been particularly harmed. In many cases, investors allege that covered call strategies resulted in forced sales, costly option repurchases, or significant tax liabilities that were not adequately disclosed prior to implementation.Brokerage firms and financial advisors have a duty to ensure that customers fully understand the risks associated with options-based strategies, particularly when applied to concentrated stock positions. Customers whose primary objective is capital preservation or long-term ownership are entitled to clear, balanced disclosure of the risks, costs, and potential conflicts associated with covered call writing strategies.Investors who were harmed by a covered call or options overlay strategy involving any stock or concentrated equity positions, are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

