WhaleSpotter scales globally, delivering AI-powered, expert-verified whale detection to combat rising whale strike death

Collisions are the leading cause of death for large whale species worldwide.

WhaleSpotter announced global scaling of operations to protect whales by delivering real-time whale presence alerts with 99% efficacy, even in total darkness.

SOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born from pioneering research at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), WhaleSpotter is now the industry-leading, long-range system proven to significantly reduce whale strike risk, by providing captains enough lead time to take effective evasive action without compromising efficient operation. For offshore energy and construction, “waiting on daylight” is a multi-million dollar drain. WhaleSpotter’s thermal imaging allows for uninterrupted 24/7 windows, keeping projects on schedule even in total darkness. For marine construction, the expert verification provides vetted data for informed decision making and regulatory reporting.With collisions being the leading cause of death for large whale species¹, the demand for industrial-scale solutions has reached a critical tipping point. WhaleSpotter is meeting this challenge with a system capable of identifying whales at an unprecedented scale. In fact, its global network often detects more than 3,000 whales per day with near-zero false alerts.“With nearly 100 systems deployed, our mission has moved from the lab to the global stage,” said Shawn Henry, CEO of WhaleSpotter. “We have built an experienced executive team that blends world-class PhD scientists with top-notch business leaders to ensure we can scale as fast as the ocean demands. With close to a million miles protected, we are providing the visibility required for the industry to operate responsibly. Our goal is to help mariners see what lies ahead and protect what lives below.”“With over 250,000 whale detections to date, WhaleSpotter has reached critical scale," said Dr. Dan Zitterbart, Associate Scientist at WHOI and co-inventor of the technology. “ By deploying this technology in the most demanding real-world environments from the Antarctic to the tropics, we are proving that we can finally eliminate the binary choice between global commerce and marine biodiversity conservation.”WhaleSpotter recently reached a major commercial milestone through its landmark partnership with Matson Navigation Company , the first container shipping company to deploy this advanced technology at scale. In addition WhaleSpotter is being used on ferries, cruise, marine construction and research vessels worldwide.Global Brand EvolutionMarking this commercial milestone, WhaleSpotter has unveiled a bold new visual identity, including a refined logo and a redesigned website. The launch is anchored by a flagship film shot at Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, which visually demonstrates the system’s ability to "see" in critical habitats.“Telling the story of what lies beneath the surface is a unique marketing challenge because we are making the invisible visible,” said Theresa McLaughlin, Global CMO of WhaleSpotter. “Our new brand and flagship film were designed to bridge the gap between advanced ocean science and the reality of maritime operations. It was vital to create a brand that resonates with the urgency of our core purpose: WhaleSpotter’s mission is to save whales by making it safe for them to coexist with mariners. This evolution is about providing the clear window into marine activity needed to make that coexistence a global reality.”Explore the new brand and watch the launch video at www.whalespotter.com About the Leadership Team• Shawn Henry, CEO: 30+ years experience bringing tech products to market and scaling startups into global enterprises.• Dr. Daniel Zitterbart, Chief Scientist: WHOI Associate Scientist and head of the Marine Animal Remote Sensing Lab; 15 years of marine mammal expertise and whale detection.• Theresa McLaughlin, Chief Marketing Officer: 30+ years of experience transforming brands for major global financial institutions & earning prestigious honors, including an Emmy, a Cannes Lion, and multiple EFFIE Awards.Media Contact: Theresa McLaughlin, CMO | theresa@whalespotter.com | (508-258-9374)Source: https://www.washington.edu/news/2024/11/21/whale-ship-collisions/

WhaleSpotter AI-Powered, Expert-Verified Whale Detection in Action

