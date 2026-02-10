DNAatWork Rebrands as DNA Logistix, Signaling Next Chapter of Growth and Innovation

The DNA Logistix logo reflects the company’s focus on leadership-driven warehouse and logistics solutions built for operational performance and growth.

Strategic Leadership Addition Supports Expanded Capabilities, Customer Focus, and Operational Excellence

We deliver measurable improvements in warehouse performance, stabilize operations, and build high-performing teams for our clients.” — Roger Quesada

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DNAatWork, a leading provider of leadership-driven warehouse and logistics solutions, has rebranded as DNA Logistix , the company’s original founding name. This rebrand reflects a return to the company’s core strength in operational turnaround, warehouse efficiency, staffing, and hands-on leadership, as it enters its next phase of national growth.“The DNA Logistix name reflects who we are and what we do best,” said CEO Roger Quesada . “We deliver measurable improvements in warehouse performance, stabilize operations, and build high-performing teams for our clients. This rebrand clarifies our focus and makes it easier for partners to understand the full scope of our capabilities.”Strategic Leadership Drives Execution and GrowthTo support this next chapter, DNA Logistix has strengthened its executive team with the addition of Roman Fitzmartin as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. Fitzmartin brings decades of experience scaling national operations and aligning leadership, staffing, operations, and technology for disciplined growth. He will lead the company’s commercial strategy and brand evolution, ensuring the DNA Logistix identity reflects real operational strengths and the ability to deliver performance quickly and reliably.“This leadership addition marks a critical step in how we organize for the future,” Quesada added. “Roman significantly strengthens our ability to scale operations, expand services, and deliver predictable results for our clients.”“DNA Logistix is uniquely positioned to solve complex operational challenges,” said Fitzmartin. “I’m excited to help this team to deepen customer relationships, accelerate growth, and ensure our strategy translates directly into execution on the warehouse floor.”Industry-Proven Expertise at the HelmFitzmartin and Quesada previously served at XPO Logistics, leading complex national accounts and multi-region operations. Since then, both have gained additional leadership experience in other logistics and delivery organizations, building the expertise that positions them to tackle operational challenges at scale.As Chief Revenue Officer at Professional Delivery Providers, Fitzmartin drove enterprise growth and scaled high-volume delivery networks across expanding markets. His proven ability to align sales strategy, customer experience, and execution positions him to significantly accelerate DNA Logistix’s next phase of national growth.Fitzmartin joins Eduardo Cabrera, EVP of Operations and Safety, and Andrew Lane, CPA, EVP of Finance and Human Resources, rounding out a leadership team focused on operational excellence, scalable growth, and measurable performance improvements for clients across the U.S.About DNA LogistixDNA Logistix, now formerly DNAatWork, delivers leadership-driven execution from the executive level to the warehouse floor, providing fast-deployment staffing, operational leadership, and training programs. The company focuses on stabilizing underperforming operations, improving warehouse efficiency, strengthening leadership teams, and driving predictable results. Technology-enabled and scalable, DNA Logistix helps clients optimize performance, diversify services, and achieve sustainable outcomes.

