Jewelianna Ramos Ortiz Makes History as Only Female Stunt Performer in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jewelianna Ramos Ortiz (right), the only female stunt performer in the Super Bowl halftime show, performs alongside her husband Justin Ortiz and Bad Bunny during the “El Apagón” aerial sequence.

Historic Super Bowl Moment Marks Major Visibility Win for Female Stunt Performers in Live Broadcast Performance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Super Bowl halftime show featuring global superstar Bad Bunny captivated audiences worldwide with its music, celebration of Latinidad, and powerful cultural storytelling. While many recognizable stars appeared on stage, one of the performance’s most historic contributions came from behind the scenes.Stunt performer Jewelianna Ramos Ortiz made history as the ONLY female stunt performer featured in the stunt performance portion of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show — a milestone moment for female stunt performers performing live on one of the world’s largest stages.Ramos Ortiz appeared during the performance of “El Apagón,” performing high-risk aerial stunt choreography alongside her husband, stunt performer Justin Ortiz, who also served as Bad Bunny’s stunt double during the show. The two were seen climbing and performing choreography on utility pole structures as part of the show’s experimental stunt storytelling sequence.A Career Built on Elite Athleticism and Stunt ExcellenceRamos Ortiz is a world champion martial artist who transitioned into professional stunt work in film and television. Her stunt credits include major film and television projects such as:Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlue BeetleMs. MarvelMayans M.C.Cobra Kai (where she portrayed Maria)Most recently, she served as stunt double for Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, marking a major career milestone prior to her Super Bowl performance. A Historic Moment for Female Stunt PerformersDuring the halftime performance, Ramos Ortiz performed in the show’s physically demanding “power lines” sequence, which involved experimental stunt choreography blending aerial work, climbing, calisthenics, and dance — choreography created specifically for the live broadcast.The stunt performance and movement storytelling were developed in collaboration with renowned Puerto Rican choreographer Kiani De Valle, who played a major role in advocating for authentic representation and fought hard for Puerto Rican stunt and performance talent to be part of the production.“It was such an honor to be the only female stunt performer in that sequence. The bruises were 100% worth it,” said Ramos Ortiz. Puerto Rican Pride on the World StageBorn in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, the same hometown as Bad Bunny, Ramos Ortiz described the performance as deeply personal and culturally meaningful.“Hoy el AMOR ganó. Love always wins. Every part of this performance was made with love in mind,” Ramos Ortiz said. “Esta boricua de Bayamón fue la única stunt en el show y todavía no me lo creo. My inner child is screaming. I love what I do and I love that I was able to help bring Benito’s message to the world.”Built on Reputation and CommunityRamos Ortiz joined the halftime show through her producing partner and stunt coordinator Sara Beko, who brought both Ramos Ortiz and Justin Ortiz onto the project after years of building reputations in the stunt community. “We’ve built strong reputations in film and television stunt work, and as world champion martial artists, we bring body awareness and multi-disciplinary performance skills,” Ramos Ortiz said.“Being Puerto Rican and being able to help tell this story meant everything.”About Jewelianna Ramos OrtizJewelianna Ramos Ortiz is a professional stunt performer and world champion martial artist working across film, television, and live performance. She is known for stunt work in major studio films and streaming television and is co-owner of Wreck Hard Productions.

