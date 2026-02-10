Town of Thorsby, Alberta Selects Catalis to Modernize Online Resident Services

Catalis Technologies Canada is the strategic SaaS and integrated payments partner powering municipal, county, and provincial governments.

New technology will enhance delivery and citizen engagement

Municipalities across Canada are adopting digital platforms that elevate service delivery and community engagement. We’re proud to support Thorsby with a complete, modern citizen engagement solution.” — Teresa Yeager, GM & EVP, Catalis Technologies Canada

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Thorsby, Alberta, has selected Catalis to modernize how residents connect with local government by implementing state-of-the-art citizen engagement technology. This modern solution will enhance service delivery, enable faster communication, and streamline the way residents submit requests, access information, and stay engaged with their community.The Citizen Engagement system includes a suite of digital tools that empower municipalities to manage service requests, automate workflows, and deliver transparent and consistent communication. With modern mobile and web experiences, Thorsby will be able to reduce staff workload while providing a more convenient and responsive experience for residents.“The Town of Thorsby selected Catalis’ Website CMS , Mass Notification, and Meeting Management solutions to streamline communication, improve internal efficiency, and enhance public engagement,” said Donna Tona, CAO, Town of Thorsby. “Our town will launch a modern and accessible website, a multi-channel notification platform that keeps residents informed, and an intuitive meeting management system that creates agendas and meeting minutes in seconds, while saving significant staff time and cost. Thorsby is investing in technology to strengthen our communication and service delivery. Together, these solutions will provide a unified, easy-to-use technology platform that supports efficient municipal operations and a more connected community.”“Municipalities across Canada are adopting digital platforms that elevate service delivery and community engagement,” said Teresa Yeager, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Catalis Technologies Canada. “We are thrilled to support the Town of Thorsby with a complete citizen engagement solution that improves communication, strengthens transparency, and gives staff more time to focus on what matters most, serving residents.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.