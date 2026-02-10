Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates Announces Promotion of Chris Norris to Vice President, WZ International

Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates is an internationally recognized training firm specializing in effective, ethical, evidence-based interview methods. Explore our course offerings and learn how you can identify the truth.

Move reinforces company’s commitment to strategic global expansion and international standards in investigative interviewing

The demand for ethical, effective communication spans cultures and borders, and I’m excited to help expand WZ’s global presence while staying true to the values that define us.” — Chris Norris

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates WZ ), a global leader in investigative interviewing and ethical communication training, is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Norris, CFI to Vice President of WZ International. This elevation marks a significant step in WZ’s continued commitment to international growth and the advancement of globally aligned interviewing standards.Norris, who has represented WZ internationally for more than 15 years, most recently served as Director of WZ EU, EMEA and Webinars. In his new role as Vice President of WZ International, Norris will oversee all operations and growth initiatives outside of North America, further expanding WZ’s global footprint.Over the past decade and a half, Norris has played a pivotal role in shaping WZ’s presence around the world. He has built strong relationships with federal government agencies, private sector organizations, and law enforcement entities across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. His leadership has not only expanded WZ’s geographic reach but also deepened its cultural competence and international relevance. “My goal as VP is to help build a truly international footprint and presence for WZ”, said Norris.In addition to leading regional growth, Norris has been instrumental in developing new instructors, authoring curriculum, and ensuring that WZ’s training programs reflect evolving global standards. Under his influence, WZ’s curriculum has increasingly aligned with internationally recognized frameworks such as the PEACE Model and the Méndez Principles, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to ethical, evidence-based interviewing practices.As WZ continues to expand its international presence under Chris Norris’s leadership, the organization’s support of the International Association of Interviewers (IAI) and the Certified Forensic Interviewer (CFI) designation reinforces its dedication to globally aligned, research-driven standards. These resources provide a shared professional framework that supports investigators and organizations worldwide.“After 15 years of representing WZ’s work around the world, I’m honored to step into the role of Vice President and help lead our international growth,” said Norris. “The demand for ethical, effective communication spans cultures and borders, and I’m excited to help expand WZ’s global presence while staying true to the values that define us.”Norris’s promotion comes at a time of intentional growth for WZ, following the company’s recent acquisition and renewed strategic focus on expanding its global impact. The move underscores WZ’s long-term vision of building a truly international organization; one grounded in regional expertise, cultural understanding, and a shared commitment to ethical interviewing excellence.“Chris has been an integral member of the WZ team for over 25 years and a true global ambassador for the last 15” said Dave Thompson, CEO. “His leadership, relationships, and dedication to ethical standards have helped shape who we are today. Elevating him to Vice President of WZ International is both a recognition of his contributions and a clear signal of where we are headed as an organization.”As WZ continues to expand its international partnerships and training programs, Norris’s leadership will be central to building a globally integrated organization that reflects both local insight and global best practices.About Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates (WZ)Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates is a globally recognized leader in investigative interviewing and communication training. For decades, WZ has trained professionals across government, law enforcement, and the private sector in ethical, evidence-based interviewing techniques designed to promote truth, integrity, and professionalism.

Take your interviewing career to another level with Wicklander-Zulawski.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.