Makari Group Names RAFA AI as Lead AI Transformation Partner for RIAs and Hybrid Firms

While RIAs Drown in AI Tools and Agentic Marketing Noise Without Seeing ROI, Makari and RAFA AI Deliver the Only Thing That Matters: Increased AUM & Profits

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAFA AI and Makari Group's new strategic partnership brings the first end-to-end AI transformation to wealth management. Replacing fragmented tech stacks and AI tools with one Agentic Operating System that cuts compliance time by 95%, compresses prospect-to-client conversion from weeks to minutes, and turns annual review prep into a 70-second task.Makari Group, a national recruiting and strategic advisory firm for financial advisors and enterprise wealth firms, today announced a strategic partnership naming RAFA AI as its exclusive AI transformation partner for the RIA, broker-dealer, and hybrid channel.The average advisory firm now juggles 8–12 SaaS subscriptions across Lead gen, CRM, financial planning, portfolio analytics, Planning, compliance, and client communications. Each promises efficiency. Together, they have created data silos, redundant workflows, and teams spending more time switching between screens than serving clients or growing AUM."We have seen and heard of many AI firms in the wealth management space who sell the dream but fail at the reality," said Scott Abry, Managing Partner at Makari Group. "It's all about execution. We partnered with RAFA AI because we introduced them to several of our large RIA clients who had serious operational and growth constraints — and the RAFA team created solutions and delivered on everything they promised, expeditiously. Their experience and expertise are unmatched."AI Transformation Is Inevitable — Winners Will Be First MoversRAFA AI is not another point solution added to an already bloated tech stack. It is the first holistic Agentic Operating system purpose-built for wealth management. Built by veterans from Nvidia, Stanford, Princeton, Apple, and other cutting edge institutions, RAFA AI is a multi-agent, multimodal platform that embeds directly into a firm's existing systems and workflows.What changes for advisory firms:• Prospect-to-client conversion compresses from weeks to minutes with qualified leads and ready-made tax strategies generated instantly.• Compliance and admin time drops by up to 95%. Tasks that consumed entire days now resolve in minutes.• Annual review prep — previously an hours-long drain — completes in 70 seconds.• Client portfolios are monitored and personalized communications are sent automatically, around the clock.• SaaS spend shrinks dramatically. Personnel costs get halved while capacity triples, improving firm valuation.And many, many agentic workflows."We run a boutique RIA with ambitious goals, and before RAFA Pro we were suffocating under manual processes," said Torr Steinhilber, President & Founder at Munro Asset Management. "What used to drain entire days from my calendar happens in minutes. I'm not exaggerating when I say this has reignited my passion. Instead of dealing with spreadsheets and switching between a thousand screens, I'm finally doing what I want to be doing, and watching my clients live their best lives."When scaled across an organization, these efficiencies translate into thousands of hours returned annually which means capacity increase that compounds as firms add advisors and clients, turning AI from a cost center into a growth engine.This partnership reflects a shared philosophy: meaningful AI transformation requires more than technology. It requires deep domain expertise in Wealth Management, AI, Strategy, Structure, and intentional implementation. By aligning RAFA AI's agentic intelligence with Makari Group's advisory expertise, firms receive AI as part of a broader operational roadmap not another tool to figure out alone.What Happens NowFor RIA, broker-dealer, and hybrid firm leaders done buying tools and ready to buy outcomes: book a personalized AI audit and demo at MakariGroup.com. Makari Group and RAFA AI will map your firm's workflows, identify where time and money are leaking, and show you exactly how much capacity and margin you're leaving on the table.About Makari GroupMakari Group is a national recruiting and strategic advisory firm specializing in financial advisor transitions, enterprise strategy, M&A, and growth consulting for RIA, broker-dealer, and hybrid firms. Learn more at makarigroup.com. About RAFA AIRAFA AI is the first holistic agentic operating system for wealth management. Its multi-agent platform reduces compliance time by up to 95%, automates client communications and portfolio monitoring, and compresses prospect-to-client conversion from weeks to minutes. Learn more at rafa.ai.

