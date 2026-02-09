Velur Real Estate Services, Inc. Recognizes Regional Manager Marcella Silva for Leadership and Client Impact

Marcella Silva

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velur Real Estate Services , Inc. is proud to highlight Marcella Silva , Regional Manager and Certified Land Banking Consultant, for the knowledge, energy, and heart she brings to her work every day. Marcella’s background blends high-level technical experience with real-world investing success, along with a genuine passion for helping others build a stronger financial future.Marcella earned her bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from the University of New Mexico and began her career as a Software Engineer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), where she held a high security clearance. Her interest in land investing, however, started much earlier. Growing up in a small town in Northern New Mexico, she watched her parents invest in land as a long-term strategy for financial stability.In 2008, Marcella decided to take a more active role in her retirement planning. After noticing that her retirement account only grew when she contributed more, she invested her 401(k) through a self-directed IRA and began land banking. That decision marked the start of a long-term strategy that continues to grow today. Marcella now owns more than 4 million square feet of land and continues expanding her portfolio.Her success as an investor naturally evolved into a business focused on helping others. In her role at Velur Real Estate Services, Marcella works closely with individuals and families who want to build wealth through strategic land banking, offering education, guidance, and practical insight.Marcella is also an experienced public speaker and a Certified WomanSpeak leader, regularly educating investment and networking groups throughout California and beyond. In addition, she is a Licensed Spiritual Practitioner through the Agape International Spiritual Center, bringing a grounded, people-centered approach to leadership and success.Known for her positive outlook and authenticity, Marcella lives by the motto, “Spread the love, spread the joy!” Velur Real Estate Services is proud to recognize her for the leadership she provides and the meaningful impact she continues to make for customers and communities.Marcella Silva is a licensed California real estate professional. CA DRE License #1474001.About Velur Real Estate Services:Velur Real Estate Services is a privately-held land banking and real estate investment firm with deep expertise in identifying high-potential land parcels along the path of development. Based in Southern California, Velur helps individuals and Land purchasers expand beyond traditional real estate and securities by acquiring strategically researched land for long-term growth, community development, and renewable energy opportunities. With decades of experience and disciplined research, the company is committed to delivering tailored solutions that support sustainable investment goals.

