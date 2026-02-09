JetCare Launches to Support Rising Demand for Engine Teardown and USM Recovery

Florida-based specialist delivers fast, fully traceable teardown services for high-demand commercial engine platforms

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addressing an accelerating demand for used serviceable material (USM), while facing extended OEM lead times, JetCare today announced the launch of its engine maintenance and teardown operations, positioning the company to support airlines, MROs, lessors, and asset managers.

OEM shop visit lead times now routinely extend 9–12 months, while global shop visits are projected to increase by approximately 40% over the next decade. As a result, the aviation industry has become increasingly reliant on high-quality, traceable USM to maintain fleet availability and control costs. JetCare’s teardown services are designed specifically to meet this need, enabling rapid and compliant recovery of valuable components from engines at end-of-life, mid-life, or post-lease.

“The market no longer has the luxury of waiting,” said Jeff Reis, Founder and President of JetCare. “When lead times stretch close to a year, asset owners and operators need partners who can move quickly without sacrificing traceability or compliance. JetCare was built to protect asset value while delivering teardown work that meets the realities of today’s supply-constrained environment.”

JetCare specializes in CF6-80 and CFM56 engine platforms and also supports V2500, LEAP, and PW1000G engine families. Services include engine teardown and disassembly, borescope inspections, OCCM reports, certified documentation, NDT, module swaps, hospital and top-case repairs, field service, and integrated warehousing and shipping.

JetCare supports a broad cross-section of the aviation ecosystem, including lessors managing end-of-lease transitions, MROs sourcing USM to support shop visits, traders and distributors focused on high-yield modules, and asset managers overseeing engine retirement strategies.

All work is performed by qualified technicians and supported by FAA, EASA, and CAAC certifications, with full release documentation and end-to-end trace control. Based in Florida, JetCare offers an ideal logistics gateway for the U.S., Latin America, and other global markets, enabling efficient turnaround and international shipping.

JetCare’s team brings more than 30 years of industry experience, with global OEM support across Airbus, Boeing, GE, and Pratt & Whitney platforms, and a consistent focus on quality, transparency, and customer service.

For more information, visit https://www.jet.care.

