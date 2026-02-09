Coutio'r TV launches a platform for underground artists and film makers to excel to headliners

Coutior TV Logo

Coutio'r TV, a dynamic new streaming and media network, officially launches to empower and elevate underrepresented voices in the Black Entertainment Industry.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by the team behind the popular Chatting Wit Ladii Podcast . Coutio'r TV is dedicated to turning underground rappers, singers, comedians, actors, and influencers into global headliners by providing visibility, mentorship, and opportunities that mainstream platforms often overlook.Our mission is clear: enrich lives, amplify untold stories, and celebrate cultural trailblazers in Black music, comedy, film, and media. The platform features a mix of original content, including podcasts, music videos, artist interviews, trending topics discussions, movies, new tv shows and curated entertainment—available 24/7 on http://coutior.tv/or chattingwitladii.com. YouTube (@coutiortv), and social channels, the Live 24/7 TV Distribution, the web, Roku, Fire TV and so much more to come.Key highlights include:Weekly Spotlight Shows: Catch The Rise Of The Black Mogul Podcast every Friday at 6:00 PM CST, diving into trending topics, industry insights, and rising star stories.Featured Emerging Artists:Managed talents like TheReal KV (known for her powerful sound, stage presence, and breakout hits since 2022) and Deja Monayy (TikTok/YouTube sensation with dance roots and viral energy), plus others such as Pjaye2x, Latoya and Goldmouth The Legends bringing in amazing talent.Content Variety:From hip-hop and R&B music videos to comedy sketches, actor casting calls, influencer features, new movies/TV shows—designed to inspire the next generation."Too much talent goes unseen in our community," said the founder of Chatting Wit Ladii Podcast and Coutio'r TV. "We're here to change that by creating our own wave—our own platform where Black creators control the narrative and build lasting legacies. Coutio'r TV is for us, by us, and it's just getting started."Opportunities range from podcast guest spots to full features, with affordable packages available to help artists gain exposure and a lot of free advertisements.For more information, artist submissions, interview requests, or partnership opportunities, visit www.chattingwitladii.com or email info@chattingwitladii.com for film and music distribution http://coutior.tv/ or send emails to submission@coutior.tv.

