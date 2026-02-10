THE HOME EQUITY PARTNERS CELEBRATES CROSSING $10 MILLION IN COMBINED HOME ASSET VALUE WITHIN ITS FIRST YEAR

Picture of Home Equity Partners CEO, Shael Weinreb and Alicia Pedicelli, Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Home Equity Partners (“ HEQ ”), a Toronto-based fintech firm and pioneer in the home equity sharing space, has announced that the total combined home value of its underlying managed real estate assets has now surpassed $10 Million since operations began in March 2025.Since it’s inception, HEQ has focused on providing flexible, transparent home equity solutions to GTA homeowners while aiming to deliver strong-risk adjusted returns to investors. Crossing the $10 million threshold reflects both increasing market demand for alternative financing solutions and the trust placed in HEQ by its growing network of investors, brokers, homeowners and strategic partners.“This milestone is a testament to the confidence our investors and homeowner partners have in our platform and our approach to real estate investing,” said Shael Weinreb, CEO of The Home Equity Partners. “We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in a relatively short period of time, and even more excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to scale.”HEQ has experienced rapid growth driven by a strong underwriting process, a focus on capital preservation, and a commitment to building long-term relationships with al of its stakeholders. The firm expects continued momentum in 2026 as it deepens its presence across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.As the company looks ahead, The Home Equity Partners remains focused on delivering innovative home equity solutions, supporting homeowners with flexible capital options, and creating value for investors.About The Home Equity PartnersThe Home Equity Partners helps Canadian homeowners access their home equity through its innovative Home Equity Sharing Agreement – with no debt, no interest, and no monthly payments. The company’s mission is to redefine how Canadians think about homeownership and financial flexibility.Learn more at www.theheqpartners.com

