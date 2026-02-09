Moody National REIT II Investors Face Losses as REIT Moves Toward Liquidation

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Investment Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to investors whose brokerage firms and financial advisors recommended Moody National REIT II . In recent shareholder communications, Moody National REIT II disclosed plans to liquidate and dissolve the REIT, raising serious concerns regarding investor losses. The law firm urges investors who purchased Moody National REIT investments at the recommendation of a financial advisor or brokerage firm to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes is currently representing investors nationwide who suffered losses in Moody National REIT II. These cases include FINRA arbitration Case No. 25-02002, seeking $1,000,000 in damages against Centaurus Financial, and Case No. 25-01982, seeking $100,000 in damages against Western International Securities. Both cases involve Moody National REIT II and other alternative investments.Following shareholder approval of its liquidation plan, Moody National REIT II has begun selling hotel properties in an effort to repay debt and distribute remaining proceeds to investors. However, many of these sales have reportedly occurred at prices well below original purchase values, increasing the likelihood of potential investor losses.Moody National REIT II has disclosed a steady decline in NAV, reportedly falling from $19.45 per share (December 2022) to approximately $17.25 per share (July 2024). These figures remain well below the original offering price of $25 per share.Investors who suffered losses in Moody National REIT II and other alternative investments are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact



