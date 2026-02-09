Larkins Investigations now offering it's Top Rated Investigative and TSCM services across the entire state of Alabama
Larkins Investigations Inspect, Collect, and Protect and we offer free consolations.MOBLIE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larkins Investigations, a trusted leader in professional investigative services, is proud to announce the expansion of its top-rated private investigation and Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) services to clients across the entire state of Alabama.
Recognized for professionalism, discretion, and results-driven investigative work, Larkins Investigations now offers statewide coverage for individuals, businesses, attorneys, and organizations throughout Alabama. This expansion ensures that clients in both metropolitan and rural areas have access to high-quality investigative and privacy protection services.
“Our mission has always been to provide accurate, ethical, and confidential investigative solutions,” said Matt Larkins, founder of Larkins Investigations. “By expanding statewide in Alabama, we’re making sure that anyone who needs professional investigative or TSCM services can access them with confidence and peace of mind.”
Comprehensive Investigative Services
Larkins Investigations provides a wide range of investigative services, including:
Private and corporate investigations
Surveillance and counter-surveillance
Background checks and due diligence
Infidelity and domestic investigations
Missing persons and locate services
Insurance fraud and workers’ compensation investigations
Legal and attorney support investigations
Each case is handled with strict confidentiality, detailed reporting, and full compliance with all applicable laws and professional standards.
Advanced TSCM (Bug Sweep) Services
In addition to traditional investigative work, Larkins Investigations is highly regarded for its Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) services. These professional sweeps are designed to detect and neutralize unauthorized surveillance threats, including hidden cameras, GPS trackers, and covert audio monitoring devices.
TSCM services are ideal for:
Business owners and corporate executives
Legal professionals
High-profile and high-net-worth individuals
Private residences and offices
Sensitive meetings and negotiations
Using professional-grade technology and proven methodologies, Larkins Investigations helps clients safeguard privacy, security, and confidential information.
Commitment to Excellence
The statewide expansion reflects Larkins Investigations’ continued commitment to excellence, integrity, and client trust. With a strong reputation built on ethical practices and dependable results, the firm continues to set a high standard within the investigative industry.
Clients throughout Alabama can now schedule consultations and services with confidence, knowing they are working with a firm dedicated to uncovering the truth and protecting privacy.
About Larkins Investigations
Larkins Investigations is a highly rated professional private investigation firm specializing in comprehensive investigative services and advanced Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM). Known for discretion, accuracy, and ethical standards, the firm has earned consistent 5-star reviews from clients who value professionalism, clear communication, and results.
Serving individuals, businesses, and legal professionals, Larkins Investigations is committed to protecting client privacy while delivering reliable intelligence and peace of mind.
.
