Fibre Salon Celebrates Grand Opening With Vegas Chamber–Supported Ribbon Cutting in Henderson

Fibre Salon logo

Fibre Salon will celebrate its grand opening with a Vegas Chamber–supported ribbon cutting on March 13, 2026, in Henderson, Nevada.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fibre Salon , a modern, professionally driven hair salon founded by industry leader Ashley Gill, will officially celebrate its grand opening with a Vegas Chamber –supported ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 12:00 PM in Henderson, Nevada.The ribbon cutting marks a major milestone for Fibre Salon and will be held with the support of the Vegas Chamber, bringing together community members, local business leaders, and supporters to welcome the salon to Henderson’s growing small business community.Founded by Ashley Gill, Fibre Salon represents more than two decades of experience in the beauty industry and over 24 years of salon ownership. Fibre is Gill’s fifth salon location and her first in Southern Nevada. In addition to long-term ownership, Gill has spent more than 17 years as a global color educator for multiple haircare brands.“Fibre Salon was built with intention,” said Gill. “Our goal is to redefine luxury haircare through conscious choices and genuine connection. From ingredient-aware products to balanced, healthy practices, everything we do is designed to support beautiful hair while also prioritizing the well-being of our stylists, our guests, and our community. Having the support of the Vegas Chamber for our ribbon cutting is a meaningful way to celebrate this next chapter and our commitment to Henderson.”Fibre Salon blends high-end artistry with strong professional standards, emphasizing thoughtful service, elevated client experience, and a welcoming, health-conscious environment. The salon is designed to serve as both a trusted destination for clients and a career-forward workplace for industry professionals.The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the Fibre Salon location and will include an opportunity for attendees to tour the space, meet the team, and learn more about the salon’s mission and services.About Fibre SalonFibre Salon is a Henderson-based hair salon founded by Ashley Gill, a salon owner and global color educator. At Fibre we are redefining luxury haircare through conscious choices and genuine connection. Our passion for clean, ingredient-aware products and balanced healthy practices nurtures not only beautiful hair, but the well being of our stylists, our guests and our community. Thoughtful, elevated and welcoming—this is the Fibre of everything we do.Fibre Salon is located at 10271 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 107, Henderson, NV 89052.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.