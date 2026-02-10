Builders Vision Takes Strategic GP Stake in Hatch Blue, Signaling Global Confidence in Aquaculture’s Next Growth Phase

Hatch Blue Project Manager Karlotta Rieve on the ground in Southeast Asia, spending time with local seaweed farmers to build firsthand insight into production realities and opportunities. A woman holds the Sensor Globe, the namesake product of one of Hatch Blue's portfolio companies. Sensor Globe delivers next-gen monitoring solutions designed to give fish farmers real-time insights during critical operations such as crowding, transfers & handling.

A minority GP investment strengthens Hatch Blue’s platform and signals rising institutional confidence in global aquaculture.

With Builders Vision as a strategic partner, we can accelerate our ambition to build the world’s leading specialist investment platform for aquaculture.” — Georg Baunach

CORK, IRELAND, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatch Blue , a global investment firm specializing in aquaculture, today announced a strategic minority General Partner investment from Builders Vision - the investment and philanthropy platform founded by Lukas Walton Hatch Blue is a global aquaculture investment platform, uniquely combining capital, technical advisory, and innovation programs to support the growth of sustainable seafood systems worldwide. The investment marks a rare GP-level commitment into a sector-specific aquaculture platform and sends a strong signal to global markets about the growing institutional confidence in aquaculture as a core pillar of the future food system.Builders Vision is widely recognised for deploying long-term, patient capital across food and agriculture, energy, and oceans, with a track record of backing platforms that shape entire industries rather than individual assets. Builders Vision has partnered with Hatch Blue since 2017 across its investment, consulting, and venture-building activities, including as a limited partner in their Blue Revolution Fund. This latest investment - a minority GP stake in the Hatch Blue holding company - represents a significant expansion of that relationship and a vote of confidence in Hatch Blue’s integrated ecosystem model. Importantly, the transaction signals validation not only of Hatch Blue as a firm, but of aquaculture as a scalable, investable sector capable of attracting sophisticated, globally influential capital.“When a partner like Builders Vision - with its long-term perspective and deep roots in the global food system - doubles down at the GP level, it sends a powerful signal,” said Georg Baunach, CEO of Hatch Blue. “This investment reinforces that aquaculture is no longer an emerging niche, but a critical growth sector. With Builders Vision as a strategic partner, we can accelerate our ambition to build the world’s leading specialist investment platform for aquaculture.”Valued at more than $366 billion, aquaculture is the world’s fastest-growing food production system and plays a central role in seafood supply chains anchored in countries such as Norway and Chile. Despite its scale and strategic importance, the sector has historically lacked specialist investment platforms capable of combining capital, technical expertise, and ecosystem development.That dynamic is now changing. Recent consolidation among salmon producers, acquisitions in feed and genetics, and increasing investment in digital and AI-enabled farming systems point to rising confidence from both strategic and financial investors across the value chain.Against this backdrop, Hatch Blue’s business model - combining venture capital, hands-on industry & investment advisory, and global innovation programs - positions the firm at the center of aquaculture’s next phase of industrial and technological development.The new capital will support the expansion of Hatch Blue’s global operations as it advances its long-term strategy to become the leading specialist investment firm dedicated to aquaculture. As a GP stakeholder, Builders Vision will act as a strategic partner, supporting talent expansion, portfolio management capabilities, and the scaling of core institutional functions.“Our relationship with Hatch Blue began in 2017, and over nearly a decade, we’ve watched them transform into a global leader that is shaping the future of the sustainable blue economy,” said James Lindsay, Director, Investments at Builders Vision. “The Hatch Blue team has consistently demonstrated an ability to do the hard, transformative work that the ocean sector needs, particularly in restorative aquaculture. We are thrilled to expand our commitment through this GP stake and look forward to serving as a strategic advisor to the firm as they build the connective tissue necessary for a truly sustainable and successful aquaculture industry.”About Hatch BlueHatch Blue is a global investment firm specializing in aquaculture. The company integrates investing, consulting, and innovation programs to build and accelerate the global aquaculture sector. Its flagship fund, the Blue Revolution Fund, invests in scalable technologies and solutions that improve productivity, sustainability, and resilience across the seafood value chain. Hatch Blue is headquartered in Ireland, with additional presence in Norway, Germany, and Singapore.About Builders VisionBuilders Vision is an investment and philanthropy platform that invests innovative capital, from grantmaking to market-rate investments, to accelerate promising solutions in three sectors: food & agriculture, energy and oceans. We seek to grow and transform markets that will generate financial returns and sustainable outcomes. Learn more about Builders Vision at www.buildersvision.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.