KDHE Launches Travel & Health Webpage Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026TM

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has launched a new Travel & Health webpage to provide healthcare and public health partners with educational and clinical resources ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. This highly anticipated event is expected to bring increased domestic and international travel to the Kansas City metro area.

Higher travel volumes and mass gatherings increase the potential for the spread of infectious diseases, including conditions rarely seen in Kansas. Healthcare providers are encouraged to routinely “Think Travel History” when evaluating patients.

“With the World Cup approaching, early recognition starts with asking about travel,” KDHE Deputy Secretary for Public Health Ashley Goss said. “This new webpage gives providers a central resource to quickly access guidance and stay prepared for travel-related disease risks.”

The new Travel & Health webpage includes:

Current travel health notices.

Disease-specific reporting and testing information.

Infection Prevention and Control resources for healthcare facilities.

Provider training webinars on domestic and international infectious diseases.

In the upcoming weeks, new resources will continue to be added. These will include additional training webinars, a clinical support dashboard which will allow clinicians to search for outbreaks and endemic diseases by country, and a Kansas specific dashboard which will track emergency department visits and wastewater surveillance data.