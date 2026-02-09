Divine Spine Emphasizes Gentle, Technology-Driven Chiropractic Care to Support Nervous System Recovery and Resilience

Dr. Ajay Sawhney, DC, founder of Divine Spine, is the owner of two chiropractic locations in Orange County, California: Divine Spine Yorba Linda and Divine Spine Orange Hills.

Divine Spine highlights spinal alignment, nervous system regulation and root-cause healing amid modern lifestyle stress

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divine Spine, an Orange County–based precision chiropractic practice, is highlighting the role of gentle, technology-driven spinal care in supporting nervous system recovery as patients manage ongoing physical, emotional and lifestyle-related stressors.According to Divine Spine, lifestyle-related stress—including travel, prolonged sitting, disrupted routines and emotional strain—can place cumulative pressure on the spine and nervous system. When left unaddressed, this overload may contribute to fatigue, sleep disruption, headaches and delayed physical recovery.“The spine and nervous system are deeply interconnected,” said Dr. Ajay Sawhney, DC, founder of Divine Spine. “When spinal alignment is compromised, the nervous system can remain in a prolonged stress response. Our approach focuses on restoring balance at the root level, rather than simply addressing surface symptoms.”Divine Spine specializes in gentle, computerized precision chiropractic care, using data-driven technology to guide low-force adjustments. This approach is designed to support spinal alignment while minimizing physical strain, making care accessible for patients across a wide range of ages and health conditions. Dr. Sawhney and his team also teach patients at-home techniques, including stretches and exercises, that reinforce the results of in-clinic treatment while improving strength and mobility.“Modern patients are often surprised to learn that chiropractic does not need to be aggressive to be effective,” Dr. Sawhney said. “Computerized precision allows us to tailor care to each individual’s nervous system, which is especially important during periods of heightened or prolonged stress.”The practice emphasizes root-cause healing, focusing on how spinal alignment influences nervous system communication throughout the body. By supporting this connection, Divine Spine aims to help patients improve resilience, mobility and recovery during lifestyle-related and ongoing stress.Divine Spine’s care model is designed to be safe and accessible for all ages, from infants to seniors, including individuals managing complex or chronic conditions. The integration of technology and clinical insight enables practitioners to adjust care plans based on objective data rather than relying on generalized techniques.“Many people are looking for sustainable ways to support their health over time,” Dr. Sawhney said. “Our goal is to empower the body’s natural ability to recover by combining precise technology with a holistic understanding of how stress impacts the nervous system.”Divine Spine encourages patients to adopt proactive habits that support spinal and nervous system health, including regular movement during travel and desk work, consistent sleep routines and preventative care focused on long-term function.“Resilience is built over time,” Dr. Sawhney said. “Supporting spinal and nervous system health now can help patients feel more balanced, grounded and physically prepared for daily life and long-term well-being.”About Divine SpineDivine Spine is a chiropractic and spinal-health clinic serving Orange County, California. The practice specializes in computerized spine and joint therapy that eliminates the twisting and cracking of traditional chiropractic care. With on-site X-rays and data-driven diagnostics, Divine Spine treats patients across all ages and conditions, emphasizing gentle, root-cause correction for pain and inflammation. In 2026, Divine Spine also introduced Class 4 laser therapy, a high-power form of photobiomodulation (PBM) that uses intense, targeted red and near-infrared light (650–1064 nm) to deeply penetrate tissue (over 4 inches), reducing pain and inflammation while promoting healing. Learn more at https://chiropractor-orangecounty.com.

