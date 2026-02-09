U.S. Gold Bureau Announces 2026 Platinum American Eagle Proof 70 Charters of Freedom Release

NGC PF70, Ed Moy–signed platinum issue launches February 10, following U.S. Mint release on February 6

TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Gold Bureau announces the upcoming availability of the 2026 Platinum American Eagle Proof 70: Charters of Freedom, a pivotal new release for investors seeking premium exposure to platinum through a historically significant U.S. Mint issue.More than a continuation of the Platinum American Eagle program, the 2026 release inaugurates the U.S. Mint’s Charters of Freedom Platinum Proof Series, a three-year series honoring the foundational documents that established the United States. As the first issue in a new U.S. Mint program, this coin holds heightened importance for investors focused on long-term value, historical relevance, and diversification through government-backed precious metals.The U.S. Mint is scheduled to release the 2026 Platinum American Eagle Proof on February 6, 2026. U.S. Gold Bureau will begin offering this issue on February 10, 2026, with each coin professionally graded by NGC at the highest proof designation, PF70, and bearing the hand-signed label of former U.S. Mint Director Ed Moy. This combination of flawless grading and authoritative signature adds an additional layer of distinction for investors seeking premium-condition assets.As anticipation builds ahead of release, investors interested in early access can sign up to secure the 2026 Platinum American Eagle Proof 70 , ensuring they receive availability notifications once the coin is released through U.S. Gold Bureau.Struck at the U.S. Mint’s West Point facility, the 2026 Platinum American Eagle Proof 70 meets strict investment-grade standards favored by experienced precious metals investors. Each coin contains one troy ounce of .9995 fine platinum, carries a $100 face value, and features the classic American Eagle design rendered in a proof finish that highlights precision and detail.A PF70 grade confirms a flawless strike with no visible imperfections under magnification, a standard sought after by investors prioritizing condition, consistency, and long-term preservation of value. The inclusion of the Ed Moy signature label further enhances the coin’s credibility, tying it directly to a former director of the U.S. Mint during a period of notable numismatic releases.As the inaugural coin in the Charters of Freedom Platinum Proof Series, the 2026 Platinum American Eagle Proof 70 occupies a unique position at the intersection of rarity, historical importance, and intrinsic platinum value. For investors seeking exposure to platinum through a refined, government-issued format, this release represents a compelling opportunity.Investors seeking updates and priority notifications are encouraged to monitor availability of the 2026 Platinum American Eagle Proof 70 through U.S. Gold Bureau U.S. Gold Bureau is a leading precious metals firm specializing in investment-grade gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products. With a commitment to education, transparency, and long-term value, U.S. Gold Bureau helps investors diversify and protect wealth through physical precious metals.

