Cars for Kids Appoints Veteran Fundraising Leader Luis Gonzalez as Director of Development

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cars for Kids, the nonprofit fundraising arm supporting students at Texans Can Academies, announced today the appointment of Luis Gonzalez as its new Director of Development, signaling a significant investment in the organization’s long-term growth, donor engagement, and national impact.Gonzalez brings over three decades of nonprofit leadership experience and has helped raise approximately $30 million for mission-driven organizations across North Texas and beyond. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Cars for Kids as the organization advances a comprehensive rebrand and expands its fundraising strategy to better serve students facing significant barriers to graduation.“Luis’s leadership, experience, and deep understanding of philanthropic partnerships will be instrumental as we scale our impact,” said Cheryl Sutterfield-Jones, CEO of Cars for Kids. “His experience aligns perfectly with our vision to strengthen donor relationships and ensure long-term sustainability for the students we support.”Born in El Paso, Texas, Gonzalez relocated to North Texas to pursue higher education, earning a BBA in Marketing from the University of North Texas, followed by an MBA and a Master of Arts in Arts Administration from Southern Methodist University. His career reflects a strong blend of strategic planning, relationship development, and results-driven fundraising.Prior to joining Cars for Kids, Gonzalez served as Director of Philanthropy at Commemorate Air Force. He has also held senior development roles at respected institutions including the Frontiers of Flight Museum, Dallas Winds, and Dallas Children’s Theater. Earlier in his career, he worked with the Center for Nonprofit Management, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, The Dallas Opera, and the City of Dallas, where he supported cultural initiatives through the Office of Arts and Culture and the City Attorney’s Office.At Cars for Kids, Gonzalez will lead philanthropic strategy, major gifts, institutional partnerships, and donor stewardship—critical components in advancing programs that provide students with essential support such as transportation, counseling, workforce certifications, and emergency assistance.“Cars for Kids has a powerful mission and a proven model for impact,” Gonzalez said. “I’m honored to join an organization that not only helps students graduate, but equips them for long-term success. I look forward to building meaningful partnerships that fuel this important work.”Beyond his professional achievements, Gonzalez is a devoted family man. He and his wife, Donna, have been married for 38 years and raised three children. He is also the proud grandfather of Mia Jane, who turns two this spring.The addition of Gonzalez underscores Cars for Kids’ commitment to leadership excellence and strategic growth as it enters its next chapter of service and impact.

