Kurudy: Reward-based Crowdfunding Launches to Connect People to the Opportunities in Africa

Kurudy launches a reward-based crowdfunding platform connecting the global diaspora to Africa’s creators and impact projects—turning connection into funding.

Africa’s 1.5B people fuel world-class talent. Our goal: fund 10k creators by 2026 and 1M by 2030 with the global diaspora—building opportunity at scale.” — Will

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kurudy today announced its official launch as a reward-based crowdfunding platform connecting the global diaspora to Africa’s creators, founders, and mission-driven projects. Launching at a moment of heightened global attention on Africa, Kurudy provides a trusted channel to transform emotional connection into tangible funding — accelerating economic opportunity across the continent.Diaspora: An Economic Force with Untapped PotentialThe African diaspora sends more than $100 billion annually in remittances to Africa — a flow that often exceeds foreign direct investment and official aid combined, underscoring the central role global Africans play in sustaining families and economies (The Financial Analyst).At the same time, Black American consumers control nearly $1.8 trillion in annual spending power, shaping U.S. markets and global culture (Black Wall Street Institute). Together, these figures reveal a powerful opportunity: to move beyond remittances alone and channel diaspora capital toward scalable, sustainable impact — from farms and small businesses to creative ventures and cross-border partnerships.From Cultural Attention to Real Economic SupportRecent cultural moments have amplified global visibility of Africa in unprecedented ways. A new wave of African diaspora influencers has been spotlighting the continent through immersive travel content, city walkthroughs, culture-first storytelling, and real-time engagement across social platforms—drawing millions of views and reshaping perceptions of African cities, culture, and daily life.This surge of attention has sparked curiosity, pride, and renewed connection among diaspora and global audiences. Kurudy enters at this moment not simply to capture attention, but to convert it into funding, empowerment, and real economic support for Africa’s next generation of creators and founders.A Founder-Led Mission Rooted in ConnectionKurudy’s vision is led by co-founders Will McCoy and Marvin Clement, whose personal ties to the continent shape the platform’s purpose.McCoy, who traced his ancestral DNA to Ghana and Nigeria, sees Kurudy as both economic infrastructure and cultural reconnection.“Today, there are over 1.5 billion people on the continent. And Africa has the most inspiring talent and innovators in the world,” said McCoy. “Our goal is to help fund 10,000 creators by 2026 and one million by 2030 with the help of the global diaspora. Kurudy is about building opportunity and intercontinental collaboration at scale.”For Clement, whose family roots trace directly to Liberia, the mission centers on empowerment and independence.“Kurudy is about supporting all 54 African countries by fostering entrepreneurship, job creation, and sustainable impact,” Clement said.Funding Across Sectors and CreatorsKurudy supports a broad range of projects, including:Nonprofit and impact initiatives — education, healthcare, and community developmentAgriculture and farming — sustainable food systems and rural growthBusiness ventures — startups and small enterprisesCreators and innovators — music, art, fashion, tech, and product launchesMedia and entertainment — films, series, and storytelling projectsCreators design reward models that align with their vision, offering supporters experiences such as thank-you notes, pre-sale products, exclusive content, or early access to films and shows. This flexibility reflects Kurudy’s commitment to inclusive participation and value exchange.How to Get InvolvedFor Diaspora SupportersDiscover and support vetted projects from African creators and founders.📍 Visit www.kurudy.com For African Creators & FoundersLaunch a campaign, share your story, choose rewards, and access global backing.📍 Visit www.kurudy.com/creators Connect With Kurudy📸 Instagram: @kurudy_return🔗 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kurudy📽️ YouTube: youtube.com/@Kurudy_ReturnConnect With the FoundersWill McCoy📸 @willreturnus | 🔗 LinkedIn: William McCoy II | 📽️ YouTube: @WillReturnUsMarvin Clement📸 @thegreat_maja | 🔗 LinkedIn: Marvin ClementAbout KurudyKurudy — meaning “Return” — is a reward-based crowdfunding platform bridging diaspora capital with African creativity, entrepreneurship, and mission-driven impact. By helping creators validate demand and build sustainable support, Kurudy advances economic participation, community growth, and global collaboration.Learn more at www.kurudy.com

