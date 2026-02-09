Data-Sharing Agreement Expands Listing Exposure and Brokerage Search Capabilities in New York

OneKey® MLS members will now access active property data from UNYREIS® and its partner associations.

By expanding and unifying data access, we empower nearly 50,000 agents and brokers to deliver better service and productivity statewide.” — Richard Haggerty, OneKey® MLS CEO

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneKeyMLS and Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC ( UNYREIS® ) have formed a data share partnership, allowing real estate professionals to search listings across a wider region and increase listing visibility. OneKeyMLS members will now access active property data from UNYREISand its partner associations, including:UNYREISAllegany, Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates Counties, NYElmira-CorningChemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga Counties, NYOtsego-DelawareChenango, Delaware, and Otsego, NYUNYREISand partner association members will also gain access to current listings from Bronx, Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, and Westchester counties, plus partial coverage in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Ulster.Members of both organizations will access listings through a single login, removing the need for multiple subscriptions. This integration increases listing exposure, creates referral opportunities, and helps agents better serve clients moving or investing across markets.“This partnership is a natural progression of our shared commitment to service, innovation, and collaboration,” said Richard Haggerty, Chief Executive Officer of OneKeyMLS. “By expanding and unifying data access, we empower nearly 50,000 agents and brokers to deliver better service and productivity statewide.”“We are excited to begin sharing MLS listing information with OneKeyMLS. We are seeing increased movement of consumers between our markets, and we are thrilled to provide real estate professionals with the most up-to-date and complete database of active listings so they can seamlessly serve their buyer and seller clients,” said James Yockel, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Rochester Association of REALTORSSteve Rose, NY State Licensed Real Estate Broker, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties, said, “Today’s agreement with OneKeyMLS demonstrates our commitment to transparency and collaboration. Data sharing benefits REALTORSand consumers with more accurate, timely information—a priority I have championed for over 30 years.”Implementation details are being finalized, with a tentative launch planned for Q2 2026.About OneKeyMLSOneKeyMLS serves the Greater NY Metropolitan region, supporting approximately 43,000 real estate professionals as the trusted source for real estate intelligence and data. For more information, visit Corporate.OneKeyMLS.com.About UNYREISUNYREIS, and our local association partners, including the Elmira-Corning Regional Association of REALTORSand the Otsego-Delaware Board of REALTORS, serve over 4,000 real estate agents in 19 counties across the Rochester, Finger Lakes, and Southern Tier regions of NY. In 2025, our subscribers facilitated more than 15,000 transactions.

