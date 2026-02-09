Code 3 Security Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Security Services in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Code 3 Security Award Winning Security Services in Ann Arbor, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Code 3 Security as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Security Services in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This distinction celebrates Code 3 Security’s commitment to exceptional customer service and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Code 3 Security is a trusted, award-winning security guard service provider based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, known for delivering high-standard protection services through a skilled, approachable, and client-focused team. Established in 2021, the company is owned and operated by former Michigan law enforcement officers and is fully licensed, bonded, and insured in the State of Michigan. Founded by officers who sought to create a higher standard of private security, Code 3 Security was built on real-world experience, professionalism, and a mission centered on crime prevention and policy enforcement through strong community partnerships.Serving private businesses, residential properties, municipalities, and government agencies across Southeastern Michigan, Code 3 Security offers a comprehensive range of services including patrol services, dedicated security, event security, off-duty police officers, executive protection, camera monitoring, and community compliance enforcement. With a team of more than forty highly trained officers and dispatchers, the company works closely with local law enforcement agencies to reduce crime and disorder while providing responsive, 24/7 security solutions tailored to each client’s needs. Code 3 Security has earned a strong reputation for reliability, effectiveness, and proactive problem-solving.Code 3 Security has provided security services for Michigan’s top politicians, celebrities, and professional sports organizations, including the Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, and Michigan State Spartans. The company has supported major events such as the 2024 NFL Draft, Presidential Debates, Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit International Auto Show, NCAA Championship Games, and the 2024 DNC Convention. Beyond its professional work, Code 3 Security is deeply committed to community involvement, actively supporting local charities and initiatives including Shop with a Cop, Goodfellows programs, Meals on Wheels, substance abuse prevention programs, and the Michigan Humane Society. Proudly serving Ann Arbor, Detroit, and surrounding communities, Code 3 Security continues to stand out as a leader in professional security services across Michigan.During the selection process, Code 3 Security stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied clients who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Code 3 Security clients reflecting on their experience working with the company:“Officer Jobe was very professional. I was delivering an order to a senior citizen building, he followed all the proper procedures I know are expected in a community like that.Great job, keep up the good work!”“Code 3 security in Ann Arbor has the best professional Security Officer a facility can ask for Mr. Jerry. His attention to detail and very stern demeanor makes him the perfect person for this type of profession.”“I don’t usually write reviews, but I felt the need to recognize the great work being done by our security guard, Alsalami. From day one, he had been reliable, friendly, and incredibly professional.What I appreciate most is how approachable and respectful he was. He treated everyone with kindness, while still staying alert and focused on his job. You can tell he genuinely care about keeping people safe, not just checking cameras or following other issues, but making sure everyone feels comfortable and protected.He was always on time, take his responsibilities seriously, and handle every situation with calm and confidence. Even during busy or stressful moments, he remained patient and composed. That kind of presence really makes a difference.It’s reassuring knowing someone like Alsalami is watching over the place. Their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, and I just want to say thank you. People like this are the reason a space feels safe and welcoming.”“Had the pleasure of crossing paths with Officer Jerry in Ann Arbor and it was such a a breath of fresh air. Super respectful, easy to talk to, and just down-to-earth. He handled everything calmly with no attitude and was very professional.You can tell he really cares about what he's doing. 