Rome - Through a collaboration with the District Attorney, the Georgia Parole Board met with crime victims in Rome. Victim Impact Sessions bring victims and a Board Member together for face-to-face discussions about the parole case and how the crime impacted them.

“These sessions exist to ensure that crime victims’ information is fully considered and included in the parole file. As parole board members, we are committed to having all relevant information before us when making parole decisions,” said Joyette Holmes, Chair of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“We have two recently appointed Board Members, and although typically one Parole Board Member speaks with victims during a Victim Impact Session, it was important for our new members to be here,” added Holmes.

Georgia Parole Board Members Kimberly McCoy and Josh Waters also attended the Rome Victim Impact Sessions joining Holmes.

Information provided by victims during the sessions is included in the case file the Board maintains on the offender and is available to the Parole Board Members at the time the case is reviewed for possible parole. Georgia Parole Board Members will review the case when the offender becomes parole eligible according to state law.

Victim Impact Sessions involve the district attorney selecting cases from the judicial circuit. The meetings are scheduled by the Georgia Office of Victim Services.

For more information, contact [email protected].