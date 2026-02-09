Natural Healing Center Encourages a More Meaningful Kind of Self-Care This Valentine’s Day

Shannon Eggleston, HHP, naturopath and master clinician in Nutrition Response Testing, is a partner at Natural Healing Center and a No. 1 best-selling author.

Clinic reframes wellness as a long-term commitment to the body through Nutrition Response Testing

Nutrition Response Testing allows us to identify what’s interfering with healing at the cellular level and support the body in the order it needs, rather than forcing it into a one-size-fits-all plan.” — Shannon Eggleston

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural Healing Center is encouraging individuals to think beyond chocolates, crash diets, and quick fixes this Valentine’s Day and instead consider what it truly means to care for their health. The clinic is reframing wellness as an act of self-respect and long-term commitment, grounded in a cellular, root-cause approach through Nutrition Response Testing (NRT) By February, many people have abandoned their New Year's wellness resolutions and find themselves frustrated by lingering fatigue, inflammation, digestive issues, or stalled progress despite starting the year with good intentions. According to clinicians at Natural Healing Center, these challenges often indicate that the body’s underlying stressors were never identified or addressed.“Real healing requires more than good intentions. It requires listening to the body and responding with precision,” said Shannon Eggleston, Master Clinician in Nutrition Response Testing and partner at Natural Healing Center. “Nutrition Response Testing allows us to identify what’s interfering with healing at the cellular level and support the body in the order it needs, rather than forcing it into a one-size-fits-all plan.”Redefining Self-Love in WellnessNatural Healing Center emphasizes that feeling stuck early in the year is not a failure, but information. Instead of pushing harder or layering on more supplements, the clinic encourages a different question: What does my body actually need right now?NRT is a non-invasive analysis system that helps clinicians identify stressors affecting the body and prioritize them to support healing in a disciplined, sustainable way.Understanding What the Body Is Asking ForThrough NRT, clinicians at Natural Healing Center evaluate and prioritize stressors that may include:— Food sensitivities contributing to chronic inflammation— Heavy metal and chemical toxicity, including mercury, lead, and pesticide exposure— Immune challenges such as parasites, mold, bacteria, yeast, and post-viral effects— Gut imbalances affecting digestion, bloating, inflammation, and nutrient absorption— Nervous system imbalances that keep the body in a prolonged stress response— Organ dysfunction, where an imbalance in one system disrupts whole-body healthThis process enables clinicians to design individualized nutritional programs that support the body’s natural healing capacity rather than overwhelming it.A Long-Term Relationship With HealthAccording to Dr. Rick Kusenda, who has worked with Eggleston, NRT stands out for honoring the body’s priorities and timing.“What sets NRT apart is its ability to identify what the body needs most and address the underlying cause of dysfunction,” said Dr. Kusenda. “I’ve experienced this personally as both a practitioner and a patient. Shannon Eggleston has advanced clinical training in NRT, and her work at Natural Healing Center is rooted in precision, integrity, and results. This is not a quick fix, but rather a disciplined, nutritional approach that gives the body time and support to heal.”Natural Healing Center notes that Valentine’s Day can be an ideal moment to shift the conversation from short-term health goals to long-term care, treating wellness as an ongoing relationship rather than a seasonal reset.More information about Nutrition Response Testing and services at Natural Healing Center is available at naturalhealingcenter.us About Natural Healing CenterNatural Healing Center is a Southern California–based wellness practice dedicated to uncovering and addressing the root causes of illness through noninvasive testing, nutrition response analysis, and personalized whole-body healing programs. The center’s integrative model bridges science and nature to restore energy, balance hormones, and strengthen immunity at the cellular level. Learn more at naturalhealingcenter.us.

