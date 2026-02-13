Nagle & Giese, P.C. and Husband, Adam, Mourn the Tragic Loss of Ashley Stewart, Urge Greater Domestic Violence Awareness

Ashley Stewart, victim of alleged domestic violence

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at the law firm of Nagle & Giese, P.C. is sad to announce the death of Ashley A. Stewart, a client of the firm. She was allegedly killed at the hands of her ex-husband, Ryan Dodd, on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the day before the parties were scheduled to appear in Court to address Mr. Dodd’s alleged refusal to pay child support. Ashley, a mother of six children who had remarried, was attacked and murdered in her garage. Dodd was charged with first degree murder, home invasion, armed violence, residential burglary, and aggravated stalking.

Ashley was scheduled to graduate with a bachelor’s degree on May 9, 2026. She had recently taken the LSAT, a step toward her goal of becoming an attorney. Nagle & Giese, P.C. represented Ashley in her post-decree divorce proceedings, with the goal of helping her secure a stable future for her family.

The team at Nagle & Giese, P.C. believe that this incident demonstrates a need for greater awareness of domestic violence, especially in family disputes. For the attorneys and staff members at the firm, Ashley’s story is a painful reminder that stalking, harassment, and lethal violence can affect anyone, and immediate action and support is essential for survivors.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ashley’s dedicated husband, her beloved children, and all who knew and loved her,” said Partner Hannah Kingrey. “Ashley was a vibrant, caring mother whose light was extinguished far too soon by an act of unimaginable cruelty. Our hearts ache for her family during this time of profound grief. Her spirit of determination and strength will never be forgotten.”

Nagle & Giese, P.C. and Ashley’s husband, Adam Stewart, are working to encourage communities, lawmakers, and support organizations to strengthen resources for domestic violence prevention, including more robust stalking protections, mandatory mental health evaluations in family court proceedings when warranted, and comprehensive, accessible support for people in crisis.

“Ashley deserves to be remembered for who she was, not for how her life was taken. She was a devoted, loving wife and mother, a determined student, and a woman of enduring strength, courage, and kindness,” said Mr. Stewart. “She believed in justice, in protecting others, and in building a future for her family grounded in stability and care. While the circumstances of her death demand accountability and change, they do not define her. Our family is deeply grateful to Hannah Kingrey and Nagle & Giese, P.C. for their devotion to Ashley and our family throughout this painful time. With their support, alongside our loved ones and the many lives she touched, Ashley’s voice will continue, carrying her values forward and calling for a system that better protects families.”

The attorneys at Nagle & Giese, P.C. have stated that they are dedicated to their mission of seeking justice for Ashley and her family. The team at the firm will be working toward their goal of fighting for her rights while supporting her loved ones through any remaining or related legal matters and advocating for systemic changes that will help prevent deaths from domestic violence in the future.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit http://thehotline.org for immediate, confidential assistance. Donations to support Ashley’s children can be made via the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-ashley-stewarts-family?modal=donations&tab=all

This article pertains to Will Co. case 2021 D 266.

