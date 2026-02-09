Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Applauds Bipartisan Action to Combat Online Scam Ads

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends Senators Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) for introducing the Safeguarding Consumers from Advertising Misconduct (SCAM) Act. This bipartisan effort seeks to crack down on predatory online scams that are draining American consumers and damaging the integrity of U.S. commerce.The SCAM Act would require online platforms to take reasonable and proactive steps to combat the spread of deceptive and fraudulent advertising. It would also strengthen the enforcement capabilities of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state authorities when illicit ads appear.“Online scams are robbing hardworking Americans of their savings by preying on the trust millions place in digital platforms. These bad actors exploit that confidence and use it against everyday users, turning familiar spaces into traps.” said Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO. “These are not obscure scams buried in corners of the internet. They show up every day in social media feeds. Fake endorsements that often lure by using AI to steal the likeness of famous individuals and celebrities. Bogus investment schemes. Fraudulent products. These bad actors steal funds, damage reputations, and weaken our economy by diverting revenue from credible businesses.”Palomarez continued, “The SCAM Act is a necessary tool to hold tech platforms accountable and protect the credibility of American commerce. For small businesses across the country, digital platforms are critical tools for growth. But those opportunities are undermined when these platforms become de facto marketplaces for scams without the safety guardrails that brick‑and‑mortar businesses and even legitimate online retailers are required to uphold.Everyday Americans can often spot obvious scam ads, yet the platforms themselves have the technology and the resources to identify and remove the vast majority of them. These platforms clearly can do more but simply have not. That is why Senators Moreno and Gallego have stepped up to demand accountability, while platforms generating billions in revenue quietly allow predatory actors to prey on U.S. consumers.”The USHBC joins leading financial and consumer protection organizations in calling for swift passage of this legislation. It is common sense to provide regulators more authority and to mandate that tech companies are active partners in fighting the fraud crisis that continues to grow.“This is about more than just fraud prevention. It is about restoring fairness and trust to the digital economy,” said Palomarez. “We thank Senators Moreno and Gallego for their leadership and for their courageous bipartisanship. The SCAM Act is smart, bipartisan policy that deserves broad congressional support.”To learn more, follow @myUSHBC and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

