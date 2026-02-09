Accomplished Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Global Sales for Chief Outsiders Healthcare Clients

Your On-Demand Growth Engine | The go-to-market team, approach, and cutting-edge technology to drive measurable results - fast. With a track record of accelerating sales for above-market growth in healthcare services, Medtech, and life sciences companies, Lowell Price joins Chief Outsiders as a fractional CSO.

With a track record of accelerating sales in healthcare services, MedTech, and life sciences companies, Lowell Price joins Chief Outsiders as a fractional CSO.

With a proven track record, Lowell advises portfolio company leadership and boards on go-to-market strategy, revenue acceleration, and commercial transformation.” — Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lowell Price, an accomplished Chief Growth Officer with 25 years of progressive expertise, will now apply his deep healthcare industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Price joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 100 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).“With a proven track record, Lowell advises portfolio company leadership and boards on go-to-market strategy, revenue acceleration, and commercial transformation,” said Slade Kobran, East Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We are excited to add his deep healthcare experience to our team of battle-tested CSOs.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Price builds, scales, and transforms commercial healthcare organizations. An executive coach and mentor, he specializes in high-performing commercial teams and geographic expansion. A strategic advisor on payer engagement, pricing strategy, and channel optimization for healthcare services companies, he drives business development and commercial strategy initiatives.Healthcare Sales LeadershipAt Chief Outsiders, Price works with the CEOs of PE-backed, early-stage, and mid-market healthcare companies to accelerate sales growth. Whether delivering global revenue growth or building organizations for successful exit, his focus is on maximizing sales performance.Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Chief Growth Officer & SVP, Business Development at Home Care Delivered, he achieved 20% YoY above-market growth for three consecutive years while leading growth initiatives, significantly outpacing industry benchmarks. And as Vice President, Global Head of Commercial for Evidera (PPD), he achieved high double-digit YoY growth for three consecutive cycles while scaling revenue from $110 million to $675 million (6x) by leading the post-acquisition transformation prior to a successful exit.Price’s executive sales leadership experience also includes roles as Founder & Principal and Fractional Chief Commercial Officer at Pricepoint Consulting LLC, Vice President, Sales, Healthcare Digital at GE Healthcare, and General Manager, Commercial Operations, HCIT Americas at GE Healthcare Director of Commercial Operations & Commercial Integration Leader for API Healthcare. Prior roles include Commercial Integration Leader, API Healthcare at GE Healthcare and Southeast Commercial Leader, Asset Management Solutions at GE Healthcare.To support his successful executive sales leadership career, Price earned an MBA with concentrations in Marketing Management, Strategic Management, and Organizational Behavior from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in Chicago, Illinois. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsOS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gearsprocess.

