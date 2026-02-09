Home Service Growth Expert Launches 'Scale with Speed' Podcast To Educate Small Business Owners

New business podcast delivers real-world strategies for rapid, sustainable growth

This podcast isn't about theory. It's about sharing the exact playbooks and systems we've used to help companies scale from struggling to thriving in record time.” — Victor Rancour, CEO of Rocket Group

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Group, a leading home services network and consulting company, kicks off 2026 with "Scale With Speed," a new podcast hosted by CEO Victor Rancour. The podcast is designed to deliver actionable strategies for business owners looking to accelerate growth while building sustainable operations.The weekly podcast focuses on sharing practical methods for scaling revenue, teams, and execution in a fast, focused, and sustainable manner. Each episode will run between 30 minutes to an hour, featuring both solo episodes where Rancour shares his expertise and guest interviews with industry leaders who have successfully scaled their businesses."After years of helping home service companies improve their operations and increase revenue, I wanted to create a resource that gives business owners direct access to the strategies that actually work in the real world," said Victor Rancour, CEO of Rocket Group. "This podcast isn't about theory. It's about sharing the exact playbooks and systems we've used to help companies scale from struggling to thriving in record time."With over a decade of experience in the home service industry since starting as an HVAC technician in 2015, Rancour brings proven expertise to the podcast. The content comes from his field-tested playbook that built AbsoLute Airflow to over $65 million in revenue with more than 100 employees in just 5 years.This same approach powers growth across Rocket Group's portfolio of 11 home service brands nationwide. Rancour partners with existing leadership teams, preserving local presence while enhancing operations through sales training, strategic marketing, brand refreshes, fleet expansion, and community involvement."The Scale with Speed podcast delivers exactly what business owners and techniciansneed - practical strategies they can implement immediately," said Trent Lowenstein, President of Next Level Pros featured guest on a recent episode. "Victor's approach cuts through the noise and focuses on what actually moves the needle for service companies looking to scale quickly."Initial episodes explore strategies for gaining market dominance in the trades and feature conversations with successful professionals who have built thriving service businesses. Topics include practical methods for standing out in competitive markets and developing leadership skills that elevate team performance."Scale with Speed" is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart, Podverse, and more with new content scheduled for release throughout 2026.

