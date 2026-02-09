The Priority Center Appoints Michelle Woodhill, J.D., as Chief Executive Officer

In a full-circle moment, Michelle Woodhill, J.D., returns to The Priority Center as its new CEO. She began her nonprofit career there in development. The Priority Center provides tools, resources, and support for those facing abuse, neglect, trauma, and mental health struggles in Orange County.

Returning leader brings deep fundraising expertise, mission-rooted leadership, and a vision for growth, stability, and expanded regional impact

Michelle brings exactly the leadership this moment requires. She understands this organization from the inside out, including its mission, its people, and its potential.” — Paul Godby, chair of The Priority Center’s board of directors

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Priority Center, a leading Orange County nonprofit dedicated to ending the cycle of generational trauma, today announced the appointment of Michelle Woodhill, J.D., as its new Chief Executive Officer. Woodhill joins the organization following an interim leadership period and returns to The Priority Center, where she began her nonprofit career.Woodhill brings more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and fundraising across healthcare and community services, with a focus on major gifts, corporate and foundation partnerships, and long-term philanthropic strategy. Her appointment marks a pivotal moment for The Priority Center as the organization responds to increased demand for services, shifts in government funding, and opportunities for thoughtful regional expansion.“I came back because this organization matters,” Woodhill said. “The Priority Center is where I started my nonprofit career and where I learned essential skills, built lifelong relationships, and developed a deep appreciation for the families we serve. I returned because I believe this organization is worth strengthening, repositioning where needed, and protecting for the long term.”A Southern California native, Woodhill previously served as Chief Development Officer at Illumination Health + Home and at Tower Cancer Research Foundation, formerly the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation. At Tower, she established a comprehensive fundraising program, securing the organization’s largest six- and seven-figure gifts to date and building national major-gift and pharmaceutical partnerships that significantly expanded its philanthropic reach.At the helm of The Priority Center, Woodhill will focus on growing private philanthropy to offset unpredictable government funding, leveraging her extensive experience to diversify revenue streams to fuel long-term growth. She will also prioritize expanding referral networks and partnerships with additional nonprofit and community organizations throughout Orange County and neighboring regions to reach more families facing barriers to accessing services.“Our programs are delivered directly in the homes of the families we serve,” Woodhill said. “At a time when many families are hesitant or unable to seek help outside their homes, it is critical that we strengthen partnerships, build trust, and find innovative ways to ensure support reaches those who need it most.”Woodhill also plans to guide thoughtful, phased expansion of The Priority Center’s trauma-informed, home-based services, extending the organization’s reach to additional communities while maintaining the quality and integrity of its programs.In her first address to The Priority Center’s 65-member staff, Woodhill underscored the importance of stability, transparency, and clear communication. Following several years of interim management, she is focused on strengthening organizational culture and ensuring staff have the resources and support they need to succeed.“Michelle brings exactly the leadership this moment requires,” said Paul Godby, chair of The Priority Center’s board of directors and a retired vice president with The Capital Group. “She understands this organization from the inside out, including its mission, its people, and its potential. Her experience, integrity, and steady leadership will position The Priority Center for a stronger, more unified future.”Woodhill’s early career also includes work as a juvenile defense and child advocate attorney during law school, during which she witnessed firsthand the consequences of systemic gaps affecting children and families. That experience continues to inform her commitment to prevention, early intervention, and community-based care.“The Priority Center makes a promise to children and families that they are not alone when life feels overwhelming or unsafe,” Woodhill said. “The staff who do this work every day are the heart of that promise. We are here to stay, to grow, and to continue making a meaningful difference for generations to come.”As CEO, Woodhill will also work closely with the board of directors to strengthen governance and grow board leadership that more closely reflects the diversity of the communities The Priority Center serves.About The Priority CenterFounded in 1993, The Priority Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of generational trauma by supporting children and families through prevention, early intervention, and trauma-informed care. Through home-based and community-centered programs, The Priority Center serves families across Orange County and partners with communities to build safer, healthier futures. Learn more at theprioritycenter.org

