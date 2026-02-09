BV Innovations Announces 1-Terawatt Energy & AI Factory Initiative to Address America’s Power and National Security Gap

BV Innovations 1-Terawatt Energy & AI Factory Initiative

Critical National Security Project Targets 1TW of New Capacity by 2031 to Narrow the Strategic Power Gap; 400GW Energy Hub Anchored in Texas with Manufacturing Corridor Along America’s Major Inland Waterways.

BV Innovations, an operational and scaling infrastructure company, today announced the launch of a sovereign-scale infrastructure platform built to national-security-grade reliability standards, executed through coordinated public-private development partnerships across energy, compute, and manufacturing. The initiative creates a new "Energy and AI Factory" model, physically integrating power generation, data centers, and advanced manufacturing to resolve the structural constraints limiting American economic growth and national defense

The Strategic Gap

The project is a direct response to the critical energy demands of the future economy. AI, robotics, mineral refining, and autonomous systems all require massive amounts of energy, and the current U.S. grid simply cannot support this surging load. By comparison, China has surpassed an estimated 10TW of industrial power capacity, while the United States currently operates at approximately 4TW. BV Innovations’ roadmap targets bringing 1TW of dispatchable power online by 2031, with the strategic goal of restoring U.S. leadership in total energy production by 2040. This 1TW target represents effective industrial-scale dispatchable capacity—a capacity equivalent to powering over 100 Tier IV data centers and 10 million homes simultaneously—measured by sustained utilization and firm output—not simple nameplate generation assets. The initiative directly addresses chokepoints in AI training capacity, critical mineral refining, and hardened power availability identified in recent federal industrial and defense assessments.

This approach is critical given the structural deadlock of the traditional grid; recent federal data reveals that median interconnection wait times have doubled to nearly five years, with over 10,000 projects currently stuck in regulatory queues.

"We have reached the inflection point where the world’s digital ambition exceeds its physical capacity," said Bo Vargas, Founder and CEO of BV Innovations. "We are bridging that gap by building the integrated machine that allows AI, robotics, and advanced industry to scale at the speed of software—ensuring the builders of the future never have to throttle their vision for lack of power."

"We are not announcing an ambition; we are declaring a correction to our national trajectory," said Jill Fletcher, Advisor of Government Affairs for BV Innovations. "When our competitors are hitting 10TW and the U.S. is structurally constrained at 4TW, energy becomes the single greatest variable in national security. This initiative aligns physical infrastructure with public policy authority to ensure the United States does not just compete in the AI age, but defines the physical reality of it."

The Geography of Re-Industrialization

The initiative is anchored by two integrated corridor strategies designed to revitalize the historic American industrial base:

1. The Texas Energy Center: A phased, multi-source energy hub composed of firm baseload generation, co-located behind-the-meter industrial load, and export-capable capacity, serving as the dense power generation core for high-intensity AI training and industrial refining operations.

2. The River Logistics Corridor: Utilizing the Mississippi, Missouri, and Ohio river systems—historically the arteries of the Rust Belt and American steel supply chain—to host a distributed network of advanced manufacturing and refining facilities. This "Blue Highway" approach leverages autonomous logistics (including electric and hydrogen powered barges) to bypass congested rail and road networks, linking the Heartland directly to global markets. River-mouth gateways at the Gulf enable direct export of refined materials and manufactured output to global markets.

Reliability as the Prime Directive

Unlike speculative development projects, the BV Innovations platform prioritizes reliability and dispatchable baseload power over intermittent sources. The initiative integrates power generation directly with industrial load, mineral refining, and water systems to create a "closed-loop" economy insulated from external grid instability. Intermittent resources play a role, but national scale industry requires firm, controllable power.

"We have to face the physics of the grid: you cannot run a 21st-century AI economy on intermittent hope," said Chris Hamon, CEO of White River Valley Electric Cooperative and Energy Advisor to BV Innovations. "Bringing 1TW online requires a return to basics—reliable, dispatchable baseload generation, designed to meet or exceed applicable environmental and emissions standards, that serves national capacity first. By integrating generation directly with demand in Texas and along our river systems, we are building a grid that is resilient, affordable, and capable of powering the next hundred years of American industry."

About the Initiative

The BV Innovations platform operates on the "Doctrine of Integrated National Infrastructure Capacity," a framework that coordinates energy, compute, and materials as a single physical system. It is designed to solve the fragmentation between energy, data, and materials sectors. The doctrine serves as an execution framework rather than a policy proposal. The initiative is structured to align with existing federal energy, defense, and industrial policy frameworks.

The 1TW initiative will proceed in phased, parallel development tracks rather than sequential megaprojects, with the first major site already in active development and subsequent facilities entering permitting immediately. The project encompasses:

• Power Generation: Dispatchable, reliability-first energy assets.

• AI & Compute: Tier IV data centers co-located with generation.

• Advanced Manufacturing: On-site refining of critical minerals and tool production.

• Logistics: Autonomous river transport networks ensuring supply chain fluidity.

Development is supported by a combination of private capital, long-term offtake agreements, institutional infrastructure partners, and regulated utility participation where appropriate.

About BV Innovations

BV Innovations is an operational and scaling infrastructure company building the integrated machine for American industrial sovereignty. We deploy permanent national capacity across energy, water, materials, and compute to resolve the physical constraints limiting the AI economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

