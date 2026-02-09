DCI investigating officer-involved critical incident in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG – The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved critical incident that occurred this afternoon near Philipsburg on Montana Highway 1.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., the suspect walked into the Sunshine Station in Philipsburg and threatened the bar’s patrons with a gun. The suspect then left the bar and was located by deputies. The suspect led the officers on a short pursuit, which eventually came to a stop on Montana Highway 1. The suspect then pointed a gun at an officer. In response, the officer discharged his duty weapon at the suspect and killed him. No officers were injured during the incident. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation proceeds. Additional details are not available at this time. The identity of the officer and the decedent will not be released at this time.