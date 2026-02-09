Unstoppable-Preparing for the Long Game Breakfast Will Inspire Sports Families

The World's Best Connectors (WBC) is a community and public relations LLC, which will present Unstoppable: Preparing for the Long Game, a breakfast April 3, 2026, at Dink & Dine Pickle Park in Mesa, Arizona to inform parents of athletes about resources, r The logo is for The Wish I Had Known program will be providing resources, references and referrals to athletes' parents and coaches nationwide. Derrick "UnstoppaBOLES" Boles, a former NBA player, author and international speaker, will be a keynote speaker at the Unstoppable: Preparing for the Long Game on April 3, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona.

World's Best Connectors LLC Announced a Special Breakfast to occur on April 3, 2026, to Help Sports Families Build Confidence, Character, and Career Readiness

Our first mentors are our parents. WBC aims to inform and help parents who are facing more financial, health, academic, and logistical challenges than ever.” — Denise Meridith

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World’s Best Connectors (WBC) announced it will host “ Unstoppable: Preparing for the Long Game ,” a breakfast program for student-athletes, parents, coaches, and educators on April 3, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Dink & Dine Pickle Park in Mesa, Arizona. The event will focus on helping families prepare student-athletes for long-term success through education planning, resilience development, leadership lessons, and understanding the changing business of sports.“Our first mentors are our parents,” said Denise Meridith, CEO of World’s Best Connectors. “WBC aims to inform and help parents who are facing more financial, health, academic, and logistical challenges than ever.”This breakfast event is designed for parents of student-athletes, high school and college students, coaches and educators, youth sports organizations, and community leaders. This event welcomes all athletes and parents (e.g., men, women, LGBTQIA+, athletes with disabilities, etc.). The speakers, attendees, and exhibitors will include current and former athletes, public and academic officials, business service providers, and relevant business owners.The program will be moderated by Dr. Joel Martin, the President and Owner of Triad West Inc. and the Founder of Positively Powerful Programs. “I’m delighted to be the moderator of Denise Meridith’s important program. With the focus, the funds, and the future at stake, we need this program! Talent opens doors. Guidance keeps them open. What they learn about emotional, social, and decision-making will matter long after the season ends.” Martin said.One of the keynote speakers will be Derrick “Mr. UnstoppaBOLES” Boles, a retired NBA player, author, and exciting public speaker, who has survived many near-death experiences and encourages people to keep going despite life’s challenges. “If we are not growing and developing, we will get left behind,” said Boles.The event is being hosted at Dink & Dine Pickle Park, an exciting new venue in Mesa, Arizona. It is more than just a place to play pickleball; it hosts conferences, banquets, speeches, podcasts, business, and other special events. “Student-athletes deserve more than a place to train; they deserve time with their families,” said Casey St. Pierre, the personable professional chef and current Dink & Dine General Manager. “Development happens both on and off the court.”This “Unstoppable: Preparing for the Long Game” event will be both educational and inspirational. Tickets are only $50 per person. At this breakfast, participants will receive practical guidance and references, trusted referrals, expanded support networks, and a free e-book copy of " Wish I Had Known : The Sports Parents Playbook for Reducing Time, Money, and Stress (TMS)," a guide all parents and coaches should own and use. Seats for April 3rd at Dink & Dine Pickle Park are limited. So Unstoppable: Preparing for the Long Game tickets should be ordered right away at https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/JCKBRFQALECA8 Business, academic, and government leaders who want to sponsor this special Unstoppable: Preparing for the Long Game breakfast and/or provide products and services to student-athlete and parent members of upcoming WIHK classes nationwide should immediately contact Denise Meridith at worldsbestconnectors@gmail.com or 480-790-1365.Sponsorship and attendee proceeds from the breakfast also benefit the upcoming Wish I Had Known (WIHK) Sports Parents Mastermind, which will consist of online Zoom programs with current and retired athletes; financial, insurance, NIL, and tax experts; and health experts providing what Meridith calls the new 3 Rs (i.e., references, referrals, and resources). More information about the WIHK programs can be found at https://www.wishIhadknown.net Many student-athletes, coaches, and sports fans will be in Phoenix for the NCAA Women's Final Four the same weekend as the breakfast. "It is a perfect time and atmosphere," Meridith says, "For parents to take advantage of this unique breakfast to get the advice and assistance they need from real experts to get over what happened in the past and effectively prepare for the long road ahead before and after their children's involvement in sports. WBC will help you and your family build success beyond the scoreboard."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.