RBC Launches Debt-Free Degree Campaign and Sydows Legacy Scholarship Fund

(L-R) Dr. Debbie Sydow, Richard Bland College President, and her husband, Harry Sydow. The Debbie and Harry Sydow Legacy Scholarship Fund will support future generations of RBC students as early as fall 2026. The Debt-Free RBC Degree campaign will help eliminate financial barriers and strengthen wrap-around student success.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Bland College (RBC) and the RBC Foundation recently launched the Debt-Free RBC Degree fundraising campaign and announced the Debbie and Harry Sydow Legacy Scholarship Fund to honor Dr. Debbie Sydow. She announced she would step down as president of the College in June 2026 after fourteen years of transformative leadership.Longstanding donors to the RBC Foundation, the Sydows have committed a $25,000 lead gift to launch the fund that supports future generations of RBC students beginning as early as fall 2026. This endowed scholarship serves as the cornerstone of Debt-Free RBC Degree, a bold new campaign designed to remove financial barriers and provide wrap-around support for student success.The fundraising initiative seeks to expand endowed scholarships; to help students meet their immediate academic needs, from textbooks to technology resources; and to build a comprehensive Student Needs Center that serves as a hub, bringing together the essential support needed to ensure that every student has what they need to learn, flourish and complete a degree.Improving student learning outcomes and expanding access to higher education have been at the core of Dr. Sydow’s work throughout her career. Her innovative approach to education has left a lasting impact on Richard Bland College, where student enrollment has increased significantly since her presidency began in 2012. Under her leadership, student programs and services have expanded to meet student needs, including the establishment of a model Learner Mentor program that delivers a personalized advising and support system for each student to keep them on track to graduation.Establishment of the Debbie and Harry Sydow Legacy Scholarship Fund and the launch of the Debt-Free RBC Degree campaign reflect Dr. Sydow’s consistent commitment to students—the heartbeat of her work as an educator. Through these efforts, those whom she has championed most will continue to benefit from her bold vision long into the future.“Harry and I believe deeply in the power of education to transform lives,” Dr. Sydow said. “Richard Bland College has always been about opportunity and excellence.“This scholarship and campaign ensure that future RBC students will have the support they need to succeed.”In addition to the Sydows’ endowed gift, the pilot appeal launches with a $200,000 leadership gift from Mr. John Rathbone, Rector of the College’s Board of Visitors. Retired from Norfolk Southern after a 32-year career and having previously served on the William & Mary Board of Visitors, Mr. Rathbone was appointed to the RBC Board of Visitors by Governor Glenn Youngkin in June 2025. Mr. Rathbone’s gift in honor of Dr. Sydow serves as the foundation of The Rector’s Challenge. The matching gift challenge hopes to inspire Mr. Rathbone’s fellow Board of Visitors members and the RBC community to join him in honoring President Sydow and the impact of her tenure at Richard Bland College.“Dr. Sydow’s extraordinary leadership has been nothing short of transformative for Richard Bland College,” Rathbone said. “Her vision has inspired all of us to think bigger and do more to support student success by removing financial barriers.“Through the Rector’s Challenge, I hope to honor her legacy by rallying our Board and community to ensure that every student has the resources they need to thrive.”Parallelling the Board of Visitors, the Richard Bland College Foundation Board of Directors has also been issued a challenge by Chairman Jeffrey Britt. A 1995 graduate of RBC, Mr. Britt has served as Foundation Board Chairman since July 2022. Through his Chairman’s Challenge, Mr. Britt invites fellow Foundation board members to pledge multi-year gifts to the Foundation’s unrestricted annual fund in honor of Dr. Sydow and in support of the Debt-Free RBC Degree campaign. For the next five years, a percentage of annual fund dollars will be directed to the campaign as flexible funds that can be used to meet unexpected student needs.“As an alumnus, I know firsthand the impact Richard Bland College can have on a student’s life,” Britt said. “Dr. Sydow has elevated that impact to an entirely new level.“The Chairman’s Challenge is our way of honoring and continuing her work—providing flexible resources that meet students’ needs and remove barriers to degree completion.”Over the coming weeks, RBC alumni, friends of the College and the surrounding community will be invited to contribute to this exciting and meaningful endeavor. Join us in honoring Dr. Sydow’s legacy by contributing to the Debbie and Harry Sydow Legacy Scholarship Fund. Together, we can create a future where every RBC student has the resources to thrive. Click here to make your gift today.About Richard Bland CollegeRichard Bland College is Virginia’s only public two-year residential institution. Established in 1960, the College offers affordable, high-quality education with a strong focus on transfer pathways, workforce development, and student success.

