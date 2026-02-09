Parkland Animal Clinic Enters Its Next Chapter Under New Local Ownership and Medical Leadership

Dr. Velez - Owner and Medical Director at Parkland Animal Clinic

Parkland Animal Clinic begins new chapter under Dr. Arlianne Velez, DVM, with expanded services, facility upgrades, and continued commitment to the community.

PARKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parkland Animal Clinic, a trusted veterinary hospital serving Parkland, Florida for more than a decade, is entering an exciting new phase under the leadership of Dr. Arlianne Velez, DVM, who became owner and Medical Director in December 2025.Located in Parkland Commons, the clinic has long been a part of daily life for local families and their pets. Under Dr. Velez’s leadership, Parkland Animal Clinic is building on that strong foundation while investing in the future of veterinary care in South Florida.Dr. Velez and her family are Parkland residents who are deeply connected to the community through local events, neighborhood relationships, and everyday life in the area.“Being part of this community matters to us,” said Dr. Velez. “We see our clients around town, at community events, and in local businesses. That creates a sense of responsibility that goes beyond medicine. This clinic is part of our lives, not just our work.”LOCAL LEADERSHIP AND A PATIENT-FIRST MEDICAL PHILOSOPHYAs both owner and Medical Director, Dr. Velez oversees the clinic’s medical standards, training, and patient care protocols. Her leadership emphasizes thoughtful, evidence-based medicine, clear communication, and strong collaboration among doctors, technicians, and staff.“My priority is making sure our team has the time, tools, and support to practice medicine the right way,” she said. “That allows us to focus on each patient and each family, and to build long-term relationships based on trust.”Parkland Animal Clinic places strong emphasis on professional development, teamwork, and maintaining a respectful, supportive environment.“When people enjoy coming to work and feel supported, it shows in how they care for animals and communicate with clients,” Dr. Velez said. “That consistency is incredibly important to us.”MAJOR INVESTMENTS AND AN EXCITING VISION FOR THE FUTURESince taking ownership, Dr. Velez and her team have begun a series of significant investments designed to expand the clinic’s capabilities and enhance the experience for patients, clients, and staff.Planned and ongoing initiatives include:• Expansion and modernization of clinical treatment areas, including plans to significantly increase treatment capacity• Implementation of advanced medical record and practice management systems• Upgraded diagnostic and imaging capabilities• Continued investment in surgical equipment and medical technology• Enhancements to client communication and appointment systems• Facility improvements to support growing demand and new servicesThese projects are part of a broader vision to continue building a modern, patient-focused veterinary hospital that brings advanced care and personalized service to families right here in Parkland.“We’re excited about what we’re building,” Dr. Velez said. “Our goal is to continue growing in a thoughtful way and to offer the highest level of veterinary care right here in the community, without families needing to travel far for advanced services.”Looking ahead, Parkland Animal Clinic plans to continue expanding its services, introducing new treatment options, growing its team of experienced veterinarians, and working closely with respected specialists to provide comprehensive care for pets in Parkland and surrounding areas.“Our focus is on honoring what this clinic has meant to the community while continuing to raise the bar for local veterinary care,” Dr. Velez said. “We’re committed to investing in our team, our facilities, and our patients for the long term.”ABOUT PARKLAND ANIMAL CLINICParkland Animal Clinic is a full-service veterinary hospital and local veterinary practice located in Parkland Commons in Parkland, Florida. Serving the community for more than ten years, the clinic provides comprehensive preventive, diagnostic, surgical, and wellness care for dogs and cats.Led by owner and Medical Director Dr. Arlianne Velez, DVM, who took ownership of Parkland Animal Clinic in December 2025, the clinic is committed to clinical excellence, personalized care, and long-term partnership with the Parkland community.Location: Parkland Commons, Parkland, FLWebsite: www.ParklandAnimalClinic.com Phone: 954-757-9990

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.