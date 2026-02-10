TheraDep Introduces BioDep™ Medical-Grade Collagen Coated Microplates, Revolutionizing Microplates for Live Cell Assays

Disruptive nano-thin plasma coating technology delivers unmatched consistency, clarity, and sustainability

BioDep is revolutionizing microplate coatings by eliminating the trade-offs researchers have long accepted” — Bryan Hoadley, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraDep today announced the launch of BioDep™ Medical-Grade Collagen Coated Microplates, a disruptive advancement revolutionizing microplate coating by combining clinically trusted collagen with precision nano-thin coating technology. BioDep is engineered to deliver superior biological functionality, optical performance, and well-to-well consistency for live cell growth and functional assays.

BioDep microplates are coated with medical-grade collagen that maintains its native triple-helical structure, creating a surface that supports robust cell attachment, growth, and function. This same collagen technology is clinically trusted in more than 40 million medical procedures, bringing a proven safety and performance profile into research, translational, and preclinical workflows.

TheraDep’s proprietary nano-thin coating process applies an ultra-uniform collagen layer across every well, representing a disruptive departure from traditional thick and variable coatings. The result is strong adhesion, low variability, and exceptional well-to-well consistency—critical for reproducible data, high-confidence screening, and scalable assay development.

“BioDep is revolutionizing microplate coatings by eliminating the trade-offs researchers have long accepted,” said Bryan Hoadley, CEO of TheraDep. “This is a game-changing platform that preserves native collagen structure, delivers consistent performance well to well, and provides the optical clarity required for today’s most demanding live-cell and functional assays—while also being sustainable by design.”

Key features and benefits of BioDep™ Medical-Grade Coated Microplates include:

• Preserved native collagen helical structure for physiologically relevant cell behavior

• Ideal for live cell growth and functional assays, including adhesion- and signaling-based applications

• Exceptional well-to-well consistency, reducing experimental variability and improving reproducibility

• Nano-thin coatings that deliver high optical clarity for imaging and detection

• Strong, durable adhesion with low variability

• Shelf-stable at room temperature, simplifying storage and lab operations

• Sustainable by design, using nano-layer coatings to significantly reduce material use and environmental impact

BioDep microplates are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing laboratory workflows, replacing conventional coating approaches with a state-of-the-art surface coating process that is superior in performance—enabling researchers to generate more reliable data with greater confidence and lower environmental impact.

BioDep™ Medical-Grade Coated Microplates are available now. For more information, visit [www.theradep.com] or contact [sales@theradep.com].

________________________________________

About TheraDep

TheraDep is a life sciences company focused on disruptive nano-coating technologies that improve biological performance, consistency, and sustainability across research and clinical applications. Its patented single-step, automated deposition process allows for the direct application of nano-meter thin biologics and drugs onto virtually any surface — enabling new classes of functionalized materials and medical coatings. The company partners globally with medical device, endovascular, and labware companies to deliver customized, high-performance solutions. By combining clinically proven materials with precision nano-engineering, TheraDep is revolutionizing surface coatings from bench to bedside.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.