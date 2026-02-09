Waldman Plumbing & Heating Shares Winter Storm Safety Tips on News Center 5

Major Winter Storm Warning: How to Prevent Burst Pipes | WCBB News Center 5

Local fourth-generation experts offer advice on preventing frozen and burst pipes as extreme cold and snow approach New England.

Simple preventative measures can go a long way in avoiding frozen pipes and costly repairs.” — Jeff Waldman

LYNN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New England prepares for extreme winter weather and dangerously cold temperatures, Waldman Plumbing & Heating, Inc. was recently featured in multiple segments on WCVB News Center 5, sharing expert advice to help homeowners prevent frozen and burst pipes.With forecasts calling for plummeting temperatures and heavy snowfall, Waldman Plumbing & Heating provided viewers with practical, preventative steps to protect their homes before the storm hits. During the broadcasts, experts advised homeowners to maintain steady indoor temperatures, avoid turning down the heat overnight, and run thermostats two to four degrees higher during periods of extreme cold to keep water circulating through pipes and heating systems.Additional recommendations included allowing faucets to drip slightly, opening kitchen and bathroom cabinets to let warm air reach plumbing lines, and clearing snow from exterior boiler vents—particularly for high-efficiency systems that rely on proper airflow.Watch the News Center 5 Coverage“These kinds of cold snaps can cause serious damage in a short amount of time if homeowners aren’t prepared,” said Jeff Waldman, Owner of Waldman Plumbing & Heating . “Simple preventative measures can go a long way in avoiding frozen pipes and costly repairs.”The News Center 5 coverage reinforces Waldman Plumbing & Heating’s role as a trusted local expert, providing timely guidance and professional insight to help the community stay safe and protected during severe winter conditions.About Waldman Plumbing & Heating, Inc.Founded over 100 years ago, Waldman Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a fourth-generation, family-owned company based in Lynn, Massachusetts. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing, heating, boiler installation, frozen pipe prevention, and high-efficiency system solutions. Waldman is recognized for quality workmanship, reliability, and exceptional customer care.Waldman Plumbing & Heating, Inc.12 Essex Street, Lynn, MA 01902Phone: (781) 780-3184Website: https://www.waldmanplumbing.com

