ReGlow Beauty Clinic Named ‘Best Day Spa in Paramus’ for 2026, Achieving Prestigious 95%+ Quality Rating
ReGlow Beauty Clinic named Best Day Spa in Paramus for 2026, highlighting its elite professional services and its award-winning "clinic-to-home" skincare brand.
The Quality Business Awards evaluate thousands of enterprises nationwide, selecting only those that maintain an overall quality score of 95% or higher. ReGlow Beauty Clinic exceeded this benchmark through its exceptional performance across four key pillars: Service, Satisfaction, Reputation, and Quality.
"We are incredibly honored to be named the #1 Day Spa in Paramus for 2026," said Eli the ReGlow Beauty manager. "Our story began with a passion for helping people feel confident in their own skin, rooted in over a decade of experience in the tri-state area. This award validates our mission to make advanced, non-invasive skincare both accessible and life-changing."
Bringing the Clinic to Your Home: ReGlow Beauty is not just a destination for elite treatments; it is the powerhouse behind the award-winning ReGlow skincare brand. The clinic’s philosophy is built on bridging the gap between professional care and daily maintenance. While the clinic’s signature treatments—including their sought-after Brightening Masks and Overnight Collagen Masks—provide immediate professional results, the brand also empowers clients by bringing the clinic experience home through its award-winning retail line, including the famous home-use ReGlow Micro-Infusion System.
Experience the Award-Winning Difference To celebrate this achievement and welcome new members into the ReGlow family, the clinic is extending an exclusive invitation to the community.
For a limited time, new customers can experience the signature Intro Facial for only $119 (a $379 value). This comprehensive treatment, featuring the clinic's specialized professional masks, is designed to revitalize your skin and provide a firsthand look at the quality that earned ReGlow Beauty the title of "Best Day Spa."
About ReGlow Beauty Clinic Located in the Paramus Park Mall, ReGlow Beauty Clinic specializes in advanced, non-invasive treatments that fit into busy lifestyles. Founded on the belief that "Time is the Ultimate Luxury," the clinic combines FDA-approved technologies with personalized care to deliver real results without the downtime. As the maker of the ReGlow brand, the clinic continues to redefine the boundary between professional dermatological care and daily skincare routines.
