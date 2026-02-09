ReGlow Beauty Clinic Named ‘Best Day Spa in Paramus’ for 2026, Achieving Prestigious 95%+ Quality Rating

ReGlow Beauty Clinic named Best Day Spa in Paramus for 2026, highlighting its elite professional services and its award-winning "clinic-to-home" skincare brand.

We are honored to be Paramus's top-rated spa. Our focus remains on delivering transformative clinic treatments and professional results that our clients can then maintain at home.”
— Eli, Clinic Manager
PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReGlow Beauty Clinic is proud to announce it has been officially recognized as the 2026 Winner of the Quality Business Award for The Best Day Spa in Paramus, New Jersey. This prestigious accolade places ReGlow Beauty in the top 1% of American businesses, reflecting an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction.

The Quality Business Awards evaluate thousands of enterprises nationwide, selecting only those that maintain an overall quality score of 95% or higher. ReGlow Beauty Clinic exceeded this benchmark through its exceptional performance across four key pillars: Service, Satisfaction, Reputation, and Quality.

"We are incredibly honored to be named the #1 Day Spa in Paramus for 2026," said Eli the ReGlow Beauty manager. "Our story began with a passion for helping people feel confident in their own skin, rooted in over a decade of experience in the tri-state area. This award validates our mission to make advanced, non-invasive skincare both accessible and life-changing."

Bringing the Clinic to Your Home: ReGlow Beauty is not just a destination for elite treatments; it is the powerhouse behind the award-winning ReGlow skincare brand. The clinic’s philosophy is built on bridging the gap between professional care and daily maintenance. While the clinic’s signature treatments—including their sought-after Brightening Masks and Overnight Collagen Masks—provide immediate professional results, the brand also empowers clients by bringing the clinic experience home through its award-winning retail line, including the famous home-use ReGlow Micro-Infusion System.

Experience the Award-Winning Difference To celebrate this achievement and welcome new members into the ReGlow family, the clinic is extending an exclusive invitation to the community.

For a limited time, new customers can experience the signature Intro Facial for only $119 (a $379 value). This comprehensive treatment, featuring the clinic's specialized professional masks, is designed to revitalize your skin and provide a firsthand look at the quality that earned ReGlow Beauty the title of "Best Day Spa."

About ReGlow Beauty Clinic Located in the Paramus Park Mall, ReGlow Beauty Clinic specializes in advanced, non-invasive treatments that fit into busy lifestyles. Founded on the belief that "Time is the Ultimate Luxury," the clinic combines FDA-approved technologies with personalized care to deliver real results without the downtime. As the maker of the ReGlow brand, the clinic continues to redefine the boundary between professional dermatological care and daily skincare routines.

About

ReGlow started with a simple mission: to bring professional-grade skincare to everyone, not just those who could visit our clinic. With over a decade of experience and more than 1,000 happy clients at our ReGlow Beauty Clinic, we realized that many of our customers wanted an easy and effective way to care for their skin at home. They loved the results they got with us—smooth, radiant, and youthful skin—but not everyone could come in regularly. So, we listened, we innovated, and we created something extraordinary. ReGlow Micro-Infusion System was born out of dedication, passion, and extensive expertise. Using feedback from our clinic clients, we developed a product that brings our clinic's luxury experience right to your bathroom counter. Every ingredient we use—from the vegan, plant-based extracts to the advanced peptides—was chosen to provide high-quality, effective skincare. We designed the micro-infusion process to deliver these high-performance ingredients exactly where your skin needs them most, making sure you get the glow you deserve. We believe that everyone should have access to luxurious skincare. That’s why our Micro-Infusion System uses only the best ingredients: plant-based hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, high-quality peptides to relax fine lines, and our gold-plated micro-needles for precision. We wanted to make sure that, unlike other products on the market, ours was backed by science, experience, and the voices of our clients. By combining our clinic knowledge with the needs of our customers, we’ve crafted a better solution—luxury that works, at a price that makes sense.

ReGlow Micro Infusion

