Leclercq American Capital LLC Invests in SandboxAQ, a Leader in AI and Quantum Technologies

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leclercq American Capital LLC, a US-based private investment firm focused on cutting-edge technologies, has announced an equity investment through its shareholding company in SandboxAQ, a company operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies.This investment is fully aligned with Leclercq American Capital LLC’s strategy of backing high-impact technology platforms in fields such as cybersecurity, advanced simulation and next-generation sensing.A Software-First Approach to Quantum and AISandboxAQ develops B2B software solutions that combine advanced AI methods with quantum-inspired techniques to tackle complex, real-world problems. Its platforms are designed to help large organizations:• secure their critical infrastructure against future quantum threats,• accelerate research and development in chemistry and materials,• and optimize decision-making in data-intensive industries such as financial services and healthcare.By leveraging powerful quantitative and physics-informed models, SandboxAQ’s technology can simulate complex systems, identify optimal configurations and uncover new insights that are difficult to obtain with traditional computation alone.Cybersecurity for the Post-Quantum EraA core focus of SandboxAQ is post-quantum cybersecurity. The company offers solutions that help enterprises and public institutions prepare for the coming transition to quantum-resistant cryptography, including:• Cryptographic discovery and inventory – mapping where and how cryptography is used across large, heterogeneous IT environments.• Risk assessment – identifying vulnerable algorithms and prioritizing remediation paths.• Migration orchestration – assisting organizations in moving toward quantum-safe standards and maintaining “crypto-agility” as regulations and best practices evolve.As governments and regulators worldwide push for post-quantum readiness, such solutions are becoming strategic building blocks for operators of critical infrastructure, financial institutions and highly regulated industries.Beyond Security: Broad Industrial ApplicationsSandboxAQ’s technology portfolio extends far beyond cybersecurity. The company is active in several high-value domains, including:• Sensing and navigation – quantum-inspired sensing solutions that can enhance navigation and detection in constrained or GPS-denied environments, relevant for aerospace, defense, logistics and autonomous systems.• Healthcare and life sciences – advanced simulation and signal analysis aimed at improving diagnostics, imaging interpretation and the discovery of new therapies or medical materials.• Materials science and chemistry – tools to model properties at atomic or molecular scale, helping to design better batteries, catalysts, specialty chemicals and other advanced materials.• Financial services – quantitative models that support risk management, scenario analysis and portfolio optimization in increasingly complex and regulated markets.This multi-sector reach positions SandboxAQ not as a niche quantum player, but as a horizontal technology platform capable of creating value across a wide range of industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.