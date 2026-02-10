Author Gerard C. Cole Sr. Releases Faith-Driven Memoir From America’s Got Talent to Branson

From America’s Got Talent to Branson by author Gerard C. Cole Sr., a faith-driven memoir of resilience, purpose, and perseverance.

From a Hospital Prayer to America’s Got Talent Top 5—Then to Branson, Missouri, Where Faith Led to a Greater Calling

Talent is great, but having a message and a purpose is something well beyond.” — Lauren Daigle

BRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Deceitful Intentions: From America’s Got Talent to Branson, author and former manager Gerard C. Cole Sr. delivers a powerful and deeply moving memoir told from behind the scenes—through the eyes of a protector, guide, and witness to a journey shaped by faith, resilience, and divine purpose. Rather than focusing solely on the bright lights of national television, Cole invites readers—particularly those across the Midwest Bible Belt and beyond—into the unseen moments where character is tested, trust is challenged, and faith becomes the anchor that holds everything together.

As the former manager and uncle of the gospel trio Voices of Glory, Cole tells the story few ever hear. The journey began not on a stage, but in a hospital room, where three young siblings lifted their voices in song at their mother’s bedside as she lay in a coma. In that quiet, fragile space, music became prayer, and harmony became hope. What began as a desperate act of faith would later grow into a calling—one that carried the siblings onto the national stage of America’s Got Talent and into the hearts of millions around the world.

But as Cole reveals in Deceitful Intentions, the spotlight did not shield them from deception.

With opportunity came influence, and with influence came an individual whose promises did not align with their intentions. Drawn to Branson, Missouri, by a contract that assured the siblings their own show, the family uprooted their lives in faith, trusting that this next step was part of God’s plan. Instead, they encountered betrayal, broken promises, and a devastating test of trust that threatened not only careers, but the spiritual and emotional well-being of the children at the center of it all.

As their manager, Cole stood at the center of the storm—navigating schedules, performances, and negotiations while fiercely protecting the siblings entrusted to his care. At the same time, he wrestled with a painful spiritual reality: not every open door is sent by God, and discernment is just as important as opportunity. His role evolved beyond management into stewardship, advocacy, and unwavering guardianship during one of the most uncertain seasons of their lives.

Yet even in the midst of disappointment, God remained faithful.

Cole chronicles how their journey of faith and perseverance reached far beyond the stage. Despite setbacks and shattered expectations, their testimony continued to open doors rooted not in ambition, but in purpose. Their story was shared by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, featured on the cover of Christian Voice Magazine, and welcomed on influential platforms including TBN, The Jim Bakker Show, Bott Radio Network, and Bobby Jones Gospel—confirming that this journey was never just about music, but about ministry.

Through each chapter of Deceitful Intentions, Cole reflects on the emotional toll of leadership, the responsibility of protecting young lives in an unforgiving industry, and the quiet strength required to keep faith intact when expectations collapse. He does not shy away from hard truths, yet consistently points readers back to hope, healing, and divine redirection.

Deceitful Intentions is more than a memoir about what happens behind the scenes of a promising opportunity. It is a powerful testimony of standing firm when promises fail, of guarding purpose in the face of deception, and of trusting God when the path forward is unclear. It speaks to dreamers, leaders, creatives, parents, and anyone who has ever stepped out in faith only to find the journey more difficult than expected.

Told with honesty, spiritual depth, and heartfelt reflection, this memoir reminds readers that God can turn pain into purpose, loss into legacy, and trials into testimony. Even when plans unravel, faith remains the constant that leads the way forward.

Be sure to pick up your copy of Deceitful Intentions (Available now in English and Spanish on Amazon and wherever books are sold)

Audiobook available at https://joyinthejourney.club/collections/books, with wider audiobook retailer availability imminent.

Promise — Narrated by Rick Rowe: Voices of Glory | A Short Documentary (2013)

