Biotech Showcase™ 2026 Brought Early-Stage Biotech Innovation to the Forefront During JPM Healthcare Week

As Demy-Colton and EBD Group’s Biotech Showcase™ concluded its 18th year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Demy-Colton and EBD Group’s Biotech Showcase™ concluded its 18th year, the event continued to distinguish itself as a leading hub for early-stage biotechnology companies seeking meaningful visibility, strategic dialogue, and access to private investment. Held alongside the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Biotech Showcase facilitated 6,000 partnering and investment meetings, complemented by more than 250 company presentations and 23 sessions that delivered fresh perspectives on the future of the biotechnology industry.“Biotech Showcase exists to ensure early-stage innovation is seen and heard,” said Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO of Demy-Colton. “This year, we welcomed 2,800 attendees, including 1,144 investors and 104 media representatives, underscoring Biotech Showcase’s role as a key convening point for innovators and private investors. These emerging innovators are developing the breakthrough science that will define tomorrow’s therapies, and Biotech Showcase is where those conversations began.”This year, panel discussions at the conference spanned cell and gene therapy, longevity research, women’s health, the use of data and AI in biotech, global partnering opportunities, and trends in financing, investment, and business development. Biotech Showcase’s recently introduced TechBio programming explored digital advancements shaping medicine and biotech, offering a wider group of companies in the field a place to present computational and data-driven approaches to drug discovery and development.“The quality of this year’s speakers and company presentations was both exceptional and wide ranging, reflecting a new level of scientific depth and technological advancement with which companies are approaching their work,” said Tina Elder, Global Managing Director, EBD Group US.More than 110 speakers shared their expertise and varying perspectives, including:- Fritz Bittenbender, Board Chair, BIO; SVP, Genentech- Tamara Darsow, SVP, Global Business Development, Novo Nordisk- Eva Fortea-Verdejo, PhD, VP, Biotechnology Equity Research, Wells Fargo CIB- Jessica Green, Program Manager, ARPA-H- Nouhad Husseini, SVP, Head of Business Development & Corporate Strategy, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals- Amanda Kay, Senior Partner & Chief Business Development Officer, Flagship Pioneering- Jeremy Levin, Chairman & CEO, Ovid Therapeutics- Wonhee Oh, Vice President, Healthcare Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan- Adam Pearson, Chief Strategy Officer, Astellas Pharma- Lori Reilly, COO, PhRMA- Niels Riedemann, CEO, InflaRx- Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President & CEO, Precigen- Joe Shonkwiler, Head, Healthcare & Life Science, Venture Capital BD, GoogleAnd members of the media, including Annalee Armstrong (BioSpace), Alex Philippidis (GEN), Allison DeAngelis (STAT News), Ron Leuty (San Francisco Business Times), and Kyle LaHucik (Endpoints News) among many others.Registered attendees can access recorded program sessions and company profiles on-demand anytime through the partneringONEplatform.Stay tuned for updates on next year’s Biotech Showcase by visiting www.biotechshowcase.com About Demy-ColtonDemy-Colton is a leading life sciences and digital health events organization at the forefront of building networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders. Its unique events facilitate networking on a global scale, including Biotech Showcase™, BioFuture™, Global Biotech CEO Summit™, Executive Clinics™, and Demy-Colton Virtual Salons™. These events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision-makers, investors and thought leaders. For more information, visit https://demy-colton.com/ About Life Sciences Partnering and Investment by InformaOur mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today, our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring, Biotech Showcase™, ChinaBioPartnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum, BioEquity Europe, LSX USA Congress, Investival Showcase Europe, European Lifestars Awards, Investival Showcase USA, LSX Europe Congress, LSX Nordic Congress) annually attract more than 14,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 83,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.